Officer Minter: The Road to Recovery Published 2:28 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – An update on Officer Elizabeth Minter’s condition was given over the Pelham Police’s Facebook page on Friday, July 28.

Officer Minter was still in her training phase when she was called in to respond to an emergency situation on Interstate 65 on Saturday, July 1.

A drunk driver had been involved in a car crash while driving north up the southbound lane of I-65 near exit 242, known as the tank farm exit. Minter and two fellow officers were dispatched to help direct traffic in the area.

That’s when a second drunk driver, going approximately 80 miles per hour, hit Officer Minter.

“Her gear was thrown across six lanes of traffic; she was knocked out of her boots from the point where she was struck,” Pelham Police Chief Brent Sugg.

Minter was seriously injured and was quickly transferred to UAB for immediate medical attention.

An update on Minter finally arrived almost a month later on Friday, July 28.

Minter has officially been released from the hospital but is currently wheelchair-bound. An external fixator device covers Minter’s entire left leg, rods go through her pelvis and hip and a brace is affixed to her broken right leg. However, x-rays indicate that Minter is on the road to recovery.

“I’ve got a long road ahead of me, but I know I’ll get there, and in the process, I’m learning a whole new way to get around and live life,” Minter said. “I’ll get back out on the road one day, and hopefully, you’ll see me back patrolling in Pelham.”

Minter still has a few surgeries and a minimum of nine weeks before she can start trying to walk again.

“It’s been a slow and painful process, but I believe all my experiences in life have taught me that, with God, I can push through it to the other side,” Minter said.

On Facebook, Minter thanked her friends, fellow officers and community for the outpouring of love and support she and her family have received during this difficult time.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support,” Minter said. “It’s definitely keeping me going, and has encouraged me so much!”