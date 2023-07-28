Video: Oak Mountain hosts youth football camp

Published 12:54 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By Alec Etheredge

First-year head coach Shane McComb hosted his first youth football camp at Oak Mountain High School this week as he looks to build a winning culture and attitude within the program and community.

