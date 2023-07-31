Erin Moody to serve as assistant principal at IES Published 2:23 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

1 of 2

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Schools Board of Education named Erin Moody as the next assistant principal of Inverness Elementary School during a regularly scheduled board of education meeting on July 27.

Moody graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a bachelors in early childhood/elementary education and from West Alabama with a masters in elementary education and instructional leadership certification. She has worked for the past 13 years as a second grade teacher at Oak Mountain Elementary and Chelsea Park Elementary and as an instructional coach at Mt Laurel Elementary.

“I am so excited for this new journey and am so very thankful for your support and sweet words,” read a Facebook post by Moody.

During the meeting, Superintendent Lewis Brooks honored Shelley Davis and Tracy Whitefield with Journey Shaper Awards. Whitfield serves as an administrative chief clerk and executive assistant to the board and Davis serves as Brook’s administrative secretary.

“These two ladies are true leaders in our district,” Brooks said. “The culture of this office improved tremendously because of their desire and efforts to create a family atmosphere. When we are short-handed, they pitch in. When our colleagues are going through difficult circumstances, they are supportive. Even though they deal with difficult things throughout the day, they stay positive and it is clear that the focus is on what is best for the district.”

The Journey Shapers Award draws its name from Shelby County Schools’ motto “Prepared for the Journey.” The award’s purpose is to honor individuals who display excellence by going above and beyond what is expected of them, especially in relation to helping shape the journey of others.

This marks the second time Whitefield has received the award and marks the first time someone has received the Journey Shaper Award twice. Whitefield was previously honored in February 2022 along with Susan Goodwin and Jennifer Cofer from Student Services and Elvin Hill Elementary Principal Courtney Madison, for providing outstanding customer service to a family who was experiencing a hardship.