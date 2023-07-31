Shelby Baptist receives four-star rating Published 5:13 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Shelby Baptist Medical Center was recently named as one of only 11 hospitals in the state of Alabama to receive a four-star or higher rating by Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CMS recently released its 2023 overall Hospital Ratings and Shelby Baptist Medical Center received a four-star rating.

“We’re really excited to see the hard work of the whole Shelby team acknowledged like this,” CEO Holly Dean said. “Central Alabama is a crowded market for healthcare, so to be one of only 11 hospitals in the state to receive such a high rating really speaks to the great things we have going on here at Shelby.”

Shelby Baptist Medical Center received an overall star rating of four. The overall star rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates and safety of care.

The hospital received three stars on its patient survey rating which measures patients’ experiences of their hospital care. Recently discharged patients were asked about topics like how well nurses and doctors communicated, how responsive hospital staff were to their needs, and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.

Shelby Baptist Medical Center is located at 1000 First Street North in Alabaster and more information can be found online at Shelbybaptistmedicalcenter.com.