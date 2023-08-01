Arrest reports from July 16-23 Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 16-23:

Alabaster

July 17

-Luis Diaz Figuero, 39, of Pensalcola, Fla., driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Gatlin Kyle Holland, 28, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.

-Megan Elizabeth Isbell, 29, of Pelham, alias warrant (theft of property 4th).

-Pamela Alane Boothe, 53, of Bessemer, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

-Jasmine Lashun Murphy, 32, of Birmingham, FTA: theft of property 4th.

July 19

-Darius Jimael McCarter, 25, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Dorian DeShone Jones, 21, of Maylene, possession of marijuana first degree.

-Timmy Keith Durham, 46, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest/FTA driving while license revoked and capias warrant/FTA driving while license revoked.

July 21

-Zelda Catherine Resha, 35, of Pelham, alias warrant driving while license suspended.

July 22

-Alejandro Macias, 33, of Helena, theft of property 4th shoplifting.

July 23

-Carlos Samaycus, 18, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Tierra Elesse Crockett, 25, of Maylene, domestic violence – third degree.

-Nathan Douglas Crockett, 52, of Maylene, possession of marijuana second degree.

Helena

July 17

-Erica Brown, 29, bail jumping second degree.

-Kathryn Ruth Baker, 60, driving under the influence of alcohol.

July 19

-Nazario Rojas Chavez, 42, bail jumping second degree.

July 20

-Michael Roderick Scales, 39, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

July 19

-Ted Draven, 46, of Montevallo, court ordered arrest.

July 20

-Timmy Keith Durham, 46, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Colton Chance Simmons, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

July 22

-Desiree La Trell Speigner, 37, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

July 23

-David Ray Osborn, 46, of Pleasant Grove, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Jaqwan Shihiem Hill, 20, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

July 25

-Roger Perry Anderson, 27, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt court – failing to appear.

Pelham

July 16

-Clark Clayton, 42, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – ST switched tag.

-Robert Hughes, 23, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Flemming Schneider, 37, of Pelham, traffic – RRL run red light, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

July 17

-Noe Acosta Perez, 30, of Childersburg, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Jessica Campbell, 29, of Trussville, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Agustis Mondragon, 28, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and traffic- FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-James Miller, 71, of McCalla, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and human trafficking in the first degree.

July 18

-Theron Ford, 23, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

July 20

-Takisha Wilson Blair, 34, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

July 22

-Jeffery Adams, 36, of Alabaster, domestic violence – first degree – aggravated assault family.

-Kristine Criswell, 47, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Kimberly Borst, 51, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.