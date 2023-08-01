Arrest reports from July 9-18
Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 9-18:
Alabaster
July 10
-Amber Elaine Tucker, 37, of Calera, alias warrant (driving while license suspended).
-Rinthon Lorran Baker, 39, of Glenwood, alias warrant (burglary).
-Gregory Allen Smith, 47, of Montevallo, alias warrant (theft of property 4th).
July 11
-Nanda Starr Gaither-Kendrick, 44, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Yunia Exposito Leal, 47, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Jagmeet Kaur, 28, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Deion Rashad Grace, 30, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (FTA driving without license).
July 12
-Taisiara Monet Thelon, 26, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Chris Trammell Hale, 56, of Calera, attempting to elude a police officer.
July 13
-Jordan Dimitri Acoff, 25, of Hueytown, capias warrant failure to comply with court order and alias warrant FTA unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Thaddeus Renard Watkins, 43, of Birmingham, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a pistol.
-Irving Rojas Santos, 49, of Thorsby, FTA (driving while suspended).
July 14
-Micah Jareb Malkove, 46, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Micah Jareb Malkove, 46, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Sonja Rene Haney, 57, of Maylene, capias warrant.
-Rosa Martinez-Galvan, 48, of Alabaster, improper lights and FTA driving without first obtaining drivers license.
July 15
-Stephanie Michelle Bowden, 45, of Pelham, FTA/identity theft (Elmore County).
July 16
-Elmore Orlando Dudley, 48, of Goodwater, alias writ of arrest (operating vehicle without insurance) and alias writ of arrest (expired tag).
-Zina Bethune Johnson, 59, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Eli Mauricio-Morales Morales, 26, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Dameyune Rashean Huey, 25, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree.
Helena
July 10
-Drew Bowen Handley, 35, probation violation.
-Alfredo Mondragon Soto, 43, failing to appear (traffic).
July 11
-Jami Kelly Demarco, 35, domestic violence – third degree and public intoxication.
July 12
-Tiffany Nicole St. John, 28, bail jumping second degree.
July 14
-Raven Ann Allen, 27, probation violation.
July 15
-Samuel Robert Gleason, 20, driving under the influence – alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol.
-David Nazaret Martinez-Rios, 20, public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.
Montevallo
July 12
-James A. Fancher, 58, of Maylene, court ordered arrest.
July 13
-Johnny Carl Cochran, 62, of Alabaster, use or possession with intent to use drugs, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
July 14
-John Parker McKinney, 19, of Duncanville, obstruction police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Franklin Lamar Stone, 37, of Childersburg, assault – domestic violence – third degree.
July 15
-Jordan Dimitri Acoff, 25, of Hueytown, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
July 16
-Roy Edward Glaser, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
July 18
-Jerry Austin Townsend, of Bessemer, agency assist arrest.
Pelham
July 9
-Jake England, 37, of Cordova, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Christopher Slaughter, 32, of Pelham, criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree.
-Nelson Gooden, 39, of Birmingham, criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree.
-Shakerial Goins, 21, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license of driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
July 10
-Gabriel Cottone, 31, of Pelham, ignition interlock devices.
July 11
-Cesar Caal Maldonado, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
July 12
-Robert Soles, 43, of Graysville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
July 13
-Devonte Sutton, 25, of Birmingham traffic – NSB no seat belt and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Caleb Wilson, 26, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
July 14
-Tiffany Walker, 45, of Chelsea, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Antarius Mitchell, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Shawn Gonzales, 34, of Madison, theft of property in the second degree – theft of property 2nd, $1,500-$2,500, trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft and criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree.
-Justin Kinney, 32, of Townville, SC, identity theft.
-Roger Leslie, 61, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Melissa Wynn, 42, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.