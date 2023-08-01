Arrest reports from July 9-18 Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 9-18:

Alabaster

July 10

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 37, of Calera, alias warrant (driving while license suspended).

-Rinthon Lorran Baker, 39, of Glenwood, alias warrant (burglary).

-Gregory Allen Smith, 47, of Montevallo, alias warrant (theft of property 4th).

July 11

-Nanda Starr Gaither-Kendrick, 44, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Yunia Exposito Leal, 47, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jagmeet Kaur, 28, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Deion Rashad Grace, 30, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (FTA driving without license).

July 12

-Taisiara Monet Thelon, 26, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Chris Trammell Hale, 56, of Calera, attempting to elude a police officer.

July 13

-Jordan Dimitri Acoff, 25, of Hueytown, capias warrant failure to comply with court order and alias warrant FTA unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Thaddeus Renard Watkins, 43, of Birmingham, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a pistol.

-Irving Rojas Santos, 49, of Thorsby, FTA (driving while suspended).

July 14

-Micah Jareb Malkove, 46, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Sonja Rene Haney, 57, of Maylene, capias warrant.

-Rosa Martinez-Galvan, 48, of Alabaster, improper lights and FTA driving without first obtaining drivers license.

July 15

-Stephanie Michelle Bowden, 45, of Pelham, FTA/identity theft (Elmore County).

July 16

-Elmore Orlando Dudley, 48, of Goodwater, alias writ of arrest (operating vehicle without insurance) and alias writ of arrest (expired tag).

-Zina Bethune Johnson, 59, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Eli Mauricio-Morales Morales, 26, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Dameyune Rashean Huey, 25, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree.

Helena

July 10

-Drew Bowen Handley, 35, probation violation.

-Alfredo Mondragon Soto, 43, failing to appear (traffic).

July 11

-Jami Kelly Demarco, 35, domestic violence – third degree and public intoxication.

July 12

-Tiffany Nicole St. John, 28, bail jumping second degree.

July 14

-Raven Ann Allen, 27, probation violation.

July 15

-Samuel Robert Gleason, 20, driving under the influence – alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol.

-David Nazaret Martinez-Rios, 20, public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.

Montevallo

July 12

-James A. Fancher, 58, of Maylene, court ordered arrest.

July 13

-Johnny Carl Cochran, 62, of Alabaster, use or possession with intent to use drugs, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

July 14

-John Parker McKinney, 19, of Duncanville, obstruction police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Franklin Lamar Stone, 37, of Childersburg, assault – domestic violence – third degree.

July 15

-Jordan Dimitri Acoff, 25, of Hueytown, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

July 16

-Roy Edward Glaser, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

July 18

-Jerry Austin Townsend, of Bessemer, agency assist arrest.

Pelham

July 9

-Jake England, 37, of Cordova, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Christopher Slaughter, 32, of Pelham, criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree.

-Nelson Gooden, 39, of Birmingham, criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree.

-Shakerial Goins, 21, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license of driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

July 10

-Gabriel Cottone, 31, of Pelham, ignition interlock devices.

July 11

-Cesar Caal Maldonado, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

July 12

-Robert Soles, 43, of Graysville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

July 13

-Devonte Sutton, 25, of Birmingham traffic – NSB no seat belt and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Caleb Wilson, 26, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

July 14

-Tiffany Walker, 45, of Chelsea, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Antarius Mitchell, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Shawn Gonzales, 34, of Madison, theft of property in the second degree – theft of property 2nd, $1,500-$2,500, trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft and criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree.

-Justin Kinney, 32, of Townville, SC, identity theft.

-Roger Leslie, 61, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Melissa Wynn, 42, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.