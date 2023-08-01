Calera winds up for third annual Disc Golf Goes Pink tournament Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – The third annual Disc Golf Goes Pink tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Calera.

The tournament, presented by Bham Now and Vulcan Imaging Women’s, will raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. The event is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association and will offer two rounds of fun in two local parks for one vital cause.

“All of the proceeds raised from the tournament will be invested back into local research right here in Alabama,” said Wright Rouse, communications and marketing director for the BCRFA. “We fund institutes across the state from Huntsville to Mobile, including the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Mitchell Cancer Institute at the University of South Alabama, Auburn University and the University of Alabama.”

Registration is $45 and organizers encourage those interested to register by Tuesday, Aug. 15 for the chance to receive limited-count player packs. Packs feature a disc and event swag that will be provided based on registration date.

During the tournament, participants will play two rounds, totaling 36 holes, on two separate disc golf courses located at Calera’s Oliver and George W. Roy Recreational Parks. Player check-in begins the day of the event at 7:30 a.m. The first round begins at 9 a.m. with the second round beginning one hour after the last card finishes the first.

Last year’s tournament featured more than 100 players made up of a diverse group in terms of ages and skill levels. While connecting disc golfers from across the region, organizers want it known that everyone is welcome regardless of skill level or experience in the sport.

“Everyone also has their own reason for participating,” Wright said. “Some people have a personal connection to breast cancer, so they want to support the cause and others just love the sport. For many, it’s both.”

Disc Golf Goes Pink has grown in attendance each year and has generated more than $16,500 in funds that have stayed in Alabama. Wright anticipates that trend to continue moving forward—fueling state research and heightening Alabama’s role in fighting the disease.

“We hope to surpass last year’s attendance numbers,” she said. “We’ve grown every year which is great and means more funds we can invest in innovative research.”

Players will be eligible for awards presented in all categories set by the PDGA that feature three or more players. A $10 additional fee for players without PDGA memberships will apply. Players will also have the chance to make additional donations for a chance to win the ace pot. The winner will split proceeds down the middle with the BCRFA. In the event of a first-time tie, a throw-off will be held following tournament play.

The final deadline for registration closes Friday, Sept. 8 at noon.