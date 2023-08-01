Chelsea marching band preparing ‘Limitless’ halftime show Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

CHELSEA – The start of a new school year is quickly approaching, and the members of the Chelsea High School Marching Hornet Band have been hard at work the last few weeks preparing for another season.

The band’s 2023 halftime show, titled “Limitless,” will feature popular songs such as “The Final Countdown,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Unstoppable,” “Defying Gravity” and a “Freebird” finale.

Chelsea’s band camp started July 13 with the leadership team and percussion, and the full band reported to camp July 17. Rehearsals were held July 17-21, July 24-28, July 31 and Aug. 1.

“Band camp has gone quite well,” said Chelsea Band Director Perry Lawley, who has been at Chelsea High School since 2016. “It’s been hot and there are challenges associated with the heat, but the students are working through it and working hard to get the show on the field.”

Currently, 158 students make up the Marching Hornet Band.

In addition to football halftime shows this fall, the band will participate in the Shelby County Schools Showcase of Bands, two marching band contests and the Chelsea Christmas Parade.

The band will preview its new show for parents on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. The show is also open to the public.

“Band students are always awesome,” Lawley said. “We’re grateful for their hard work and for bearing through the heat and giving up some of their summer to put together an exciting show.”