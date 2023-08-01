Land transactions for July 12-19 Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 12-19:

July 12

-Colleen J. Kellogg to Keith Pitts, for $200,000, for Lot 17 in Hidden Creek Resurvey of Lots 1 through 23.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Janice M. Ferguson, for $276,725, for Lot 363 in Springs Crossing Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Phillips K. Huff, for $885,558, for Lot 1604 in Blackridge Phase 6.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Richard G. Scott, for $540,904, for Lot 1725 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Stephen R. King to Kendall Nicole Salgado, for $277,000, for Lot 47 in Wyndham Bedford Sector Amended Map.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Vicki A. Grimsley, for $670,483, for Lot 1740 in Blackridge Phase 7.

-Shawn C. Adams to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 540 in Grand View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Add Res of Lots 534-541.

-Kris H. Possien to Brendan McBratney, for $400,000, for Lot 69 in Greystone Village Phase I Resurvey of Lots 69 and 69 Amended Map.

-Nattakarn Alkire to Jennifer Elizabeth Hooks, for $495,000, for Lot 42 in Arbor Hill Phase I Final Plat.

-Barbara J. Irvin to Gwen L. Windle, for $538,700, for Lot 3107 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Andrea M. Reynolds to Brian A. Glorisos, for $385,000, for Lot 7 in Valleybrook Phase II Resurvey.

-Wyllodene Mulkey to David Mulkey, for $139,900, for Lot 9 in Rossburg Sector 1.

-Jarred L. Arnold to Nancy Hunter, for $395,000, for Lot 426 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase 1.

-Holland Real Estate Company LLC to RB Landscape LLC, for $235,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Heritage Land Venture I LLC, for $37,000, for Lot 18 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Heritage Land Venture I LLC, for $300,000, for Lots 8-10 and 25-27 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Heritage Land Venture I LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $367,500, for Lots 34, 35, 48, 49, 97, 98 and 99 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-Linda J. Byous to Jessica A. Williams, for $120,000, for Lot 14 in Grande View Garden and Townhomes First Addition.

-Phillip Alan Thrasher to Danielle N. Caudell, for $393,000, for Lot 67 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Laurie Elaine Fowler to Theodore H. Turner, for $290,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Adam R. Conway, for $658,347, for Lot B-183 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Lisa N. Cheatham to Warren D. Pruitt, for $699,900, for Lot 2221 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Thomas O. Leonelli, for $391,810, for Lot 55 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jessica D. McCrory, for $397,195, for Lot 56 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Carol A. Rohling to Sandra C. Anderson, for $334,900, for Lot 4 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-Allan D. Worthington to Thomas Brandstater, for $1,200,000, for Lot 7 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase II.

-Shelia B. Bryant to Rodney L. Early, for $205,000, for Lot 64 in Cahaba Townhomes First Addition.

-Peter Gbar Suah to Stephen Douglas Foster, for $267,000, for Lot 62 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

July 13

-Brandon M. Williams to Whitney C. Schroeder, for $360,000, for Lot 18 in Indian Valley Second Sector.

-April L. Taylor to Kristina M. De Cuir, for $80,000, for Lot 706 in Gables a Condominium Phase 4.

-Michael F. Smith to Aubrey H. Harry, for $501,000, for Lot 28 in Valleybrook Phase I.

-Cynthia King to Leslie Kaye Smith, for $450,000, for Lot 2017 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba.

-TCG Chelsea Acres LLC to Chelsea Acres Homeowners Association Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 58 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-TCG Chelsea Acres LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,847,000, for Lots 16, 17, 108, 109, 110, 11, 313, 314, 315 and 316 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 and Lots 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96 and 97 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-Martin H. Morales to John F. Rogers, for $75,000, for Lot 9 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-Luh Prismayani to Oemah Berkah LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 9 in Chase Plantation Amended Resurvey of Lots 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

-Meredith Anderson Tolleson to Morgan Rae Shearer, for $609,000, for Lot 2170 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Diane G. Walton to Bradford Grant Walton, for $310,700, for Lot 9 in Reserve at Timberline Resurvey of Lots 9, 10 and 11.

-Robert Brandon Salser to Raymond Reynolds, for $12,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Rachel Kay Sasser to Rachel Kay Sasser, for $50,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Sean Kristopher McKim, for $216,000, for Lot 26 in Lokeys Landing Phase II.

-Arianna Y. Ayele to William Albert Bush, for $336,000, for Lot 80 in Heritage Trace Phase I Sector 2.

-Brandi L. Cosper to Kristina Anderson, for $30,000, for Lot 8 in Bozemans Map of WIlton.

-Bobby Franklin to Eileen Lauretta Moxley, for $380,000, for Lot 79 in Heritage Trace Phase I Sector 2.

-Mutual Savings Credit Union to Shelby County, for $267,320, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Vines Construction Inc. to Chad W. Cowan, for $539,900, for Lot 44 in Highland Ridge.

-Jennifer L. Hand to Stephanie Farah Tajer, for $348,000, for Lot 29 in Park Forest 5th Sector.

-John Zagar to Michael Yeckinevich, for $277,000, for Lot 4 in Country Hills Subdivision Phase One.

-L&E Properties LLC to Mickey Hardy, for $425,000, for Lot 4 in Cambrian Valley Office Park Resurvey of Lots 3, 4 and 5.

-Brenda Johnson Garrett to Brenda Johnson Garrett, for $141,333, for property in Section 25, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Brenda Johnson Garrett to Brenda Johnson Garrett, for $7,100, for property in Section 25, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-MIchael Taylor to Christopher John Blumstein, for $274,500, for Lot 207 in High Ridge Village Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Aaliyah T. Moreland, for $30,000, for Lots 141 and 142 in Shelby Springs Farms Camp Winn Sector Two Phase One.

-John R. Beatty to Vijayakumar Arunachalam, for $717,500, for Lot 59 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 3.

-Teresa J. Oglesby to Tusheng Huang, for $405,000, for Lot 4 in South Lake Cove.

-Jeffery S. Todd to Elise John, for $274,900, for Lot 11 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Charles D. Warren to Barbara J. Irvin, for $650,000, for Lot 510 in Highland Lakes 5th Sector Phase II.

-Errett M. Schrader to Thomas W. Claudden, for $717,500, for Lot 2929 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Audrey E. Sullins to Jerry Price, for $200,000, for Lot 7 in Kingwood.

-Tracy M. Bush to Jose Vazquez Rodela, for $35,000, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Angela Dawn Connell to Erica Wilson Roberts, for $365,000, for Lot 723 in Waterford Cove.

July 14

-Andrew Howard to Rene Jens Zimny, for $439,000, for Lot 2714 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $953,643.02, for Lots 39, 40, 41, 42 and 43 in Oak Tree.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Michael Andre Davis, for $634,346, for Lot 1751 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Patricia M. Pierce to A&LR Properties LLC, for $95,000, for Lot 4 in Siluria Mills.

-Suparna Datta-Bellamy to Christopher Sapp, for $1,010,000, for Lot 1209 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Anthony Scott Eaves to Lindsey Allison, for $275,000, for Lot 4 in F S Lymans Addition in the Town of Montevallo.

-Michael B. Davis to Misty E. Edmondson, for $39,000, for Lot 8 in Triple Springs.

-Alonzo Booker to Jordan Cooper, for $220,000, for Lot 5 in South Hills.

-Patricia K. Thompson to Patricia K. Thompson 2023 Irrevocable Trust, for $345,000, for Lot 57 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Wilhelmus Schaffers, for $425,000, for Lot 45 in South Oak Subdivision Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to 4G Land Holdings LLC, for $305,000, for Lots 929, 940 and 987 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 929 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 940 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 987 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended.

-David Jake Johnson to McCall Scofield, for $250,000, for Lot 4 in Cedar Bend Phase 2.

-Lakana S. Love to Jackie Griffin, for $250,000, for Lot 203 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-William Randy Dow to Michael Dennis Russell, for $198,690, for Lot 6 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-Laura E. Schmidt to Charles Harris, for $212,810, for Lot 45 in Royal Oaks Third Sector Second Addition Resurvey of Lots 44 and 45.

-Properties by Peeples Inc. to Gerald R. McLeod, for $620,000, for Lot 58 in Parc at Greystone.

-Lori A. Krauss to CCCM Properties LLC, for $269,500, for Lot 205 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Kia Rachelle Countz to SD IRA Mark Roth LLC, for $35,000, for Lot 19 in Almont.

-Jeff H. Boone to Rodney Glenn Floyd, for $143,500, for Lot 1 in Boone Subdivision Final Plat.

-SD IRA Mark Roth LLC to Luis Castillo, for $47,000, for Lot 19 in Almont.

-Lashun Calhoun to David J. Johnson, for $275,000, for Lot 312 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector.

-Lucy B. Fridella to Lucy B. Fridella, for $350,580, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Misty Edmondson to MIsty Edmondson, for $57,680, for Lot 8 in Triple Springs.

-Judith Clark Frazier to Donna Berndt, for $189,000, for Lot 105 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

July 17

-Davey Bryant to Seth Stieferman, for $474,000, for Lot 174 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Craft Homes Construction LLC to Good Fellas Holdings LLC, for $265,000, for Lot 1 in Branch Sides Acres.

-Scott Dupriest to Acadian Homes LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 31 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 2nd Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Robert Wills, for $556,783, for Lot 106 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Dakota Levi Harris to Sandra S. Donmoyer, for $175,000, for Lot 46 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Kayler Montoney Webb to Jourdan Lynne Cunningham, for $365,000, for Lot 179 in Chandalar South Fourth Sector.

-Erin Laine Pinkerton Roberson to Reina Fidelina Portillo Valle, for $233,900, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-James E. Ross to Jag Investment Strategies LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 43 in Shelby Forest Estates 2nd Sector.

-R. Jeffrey Currey to Michael Fox, for $699,000, for Lot 2008 in Brook Highland 20th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Suzanna Gibson Slawson, for $289,100, for Lot 23 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Russell L. Patterson, for $917,717, for Lot 1607 in Blackridge Phase 6 Amended Plat.

-William David Acton to Katherine Lindquist, for $695,000, for Lot 2 in New Hope Mountain Phillips Addition.

-Joi Yvonne Kennedy to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $189,900, for Lot 2 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Tommy J. Richardson to John Mark Olive, for $585,000, for Lot 52 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-Mary Sue Harris to Melissa Gunnells, for $6,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Wanda Billingsley, for $343,395, for Lot 7-55 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to John Kirby McFarland, for $150,000, for Lots 429 and 430 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase I Resubdivision of Lot 428.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to John R. Dillard, for $804,900, for Lot 31-33 in Highland Lakes 31st Sector.

-Jacob Herring to Julia A. Hagerdon, for $319,000, for Lot 2052 in Old Cahaba Phase V 4th Addition.

-Lanis A. Robinson to Rajaa Aldonhan, for $109,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Pete Lothes, for $130,000, for Lot 150 in Shoal Creek.

-Christopher Robin Pitkins to Tanner Gathof, for $325,000, for Lot 1432 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Two.

-Douglas W. Daughhetee to Douglas W. Daughhetee, for $10,000, for Lot 11 in Oak Ridge Second Sector.

-Wayne Hoar to Wayne Hoar, for $10,000, for Lot 99 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 1A.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Jamaal Marcel Bess, for $140,880, for Lot 1 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Eric A. Hale to Xianglan Hood, for $320,000, for Lot 64 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Janet G. Barry to Janet Walker, for $815,000, for Lot 1 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase I.

-Shawn Nixon to Karen Riffe, for $570,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Elizabeth Moody Handley to Gregory O. Tootle, for $109,900, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-William A. Weidler to Jennifer L. Arias, for $784,900, for Lot 42 in Brock Point Phase 2A.

-Kathryn Cooke Glaze to Bond and Harkins Properties LLC, for $268,800, for Lot 73 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Andrea K. Fraser to Janett Y. Sanders, for $199,000, for Lot 21 in Sugar Oaks Amended.

-Karen Ann Riffe to Philip Dwight Bailey, for $545,000, for Lot 1513 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 15th Addition.

-Cynthia Decker Davis to Dorothea G. Colley, for $327,000, for Lot 2 in Country View Estates Phase Three.

-Warren Pratt Williams to Wesley Guy, for $167,500, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

July 18

-Keith Alan Mize to Tedrick Lloyd Sinn, for $632,900, for Lot 1401 in Brook Highland 14th Sector.

-Andrea Jade Brasher to Jonathan Daniel Green, for $470,000, for Lot 32 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-James D. Thacker to Marilu Vasquez Perez, for $296,000, for Lot 132 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Jane Easter Pounds to Corey McEachran, for $545,000, for Lot 4 in Heatherwood 4th Sector.

-Martha A. Cook to Deborah Y. Cook, for $350,000, for Lot 2536 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase II.

-Myron Keeshaun Thomas to Patrick Grumbles, for $899,900, for Lot 1219 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Brian Whitfield to Akber Bhamani, for $495,000, for ot 46 in Arbor Hill Phase I Final Plat.

-Roger Lutz to Paula Davenport, for $10,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Doris B. Hatch to Travis O. O’Neal, for $400,000, for Lot 58 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Timothy V. Anderson to Teresa Kay Defnall, for $372,900, for Lot 1220 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jacob Charles Herring, for $501,957, for Lot 109 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Michael Timothy Irvin to Jane Haines, for $375,000, for Lot 35 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Kyle Anthony Rickels to Nathan Aaron Alpert, for $232,000, for Lot 97 in Meriweather Sector 3 Final Plat.

-U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Ignacio Gonzalez Carmona, for $149,900, for Lot 1 in Hidden Valley Estates.

-Howard M. Pike to Tim Alan McDow, for $350,000, for Lot 120 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Eric F. McGowan to Savannah Hope Humphryes, for $299,900, for Lot 334 in Union Station Phase III.

July 19

-John C. Gorecki to Jeremy A. Green, for $405,000, for Lot 57 in Wynlake Subdivision Phase III.

-Sherry Hunt to Raven Andrews, for $17,000, for Lots 10 and 11 in Highland Subdivision Second Sector.

-Clayton R. Carson to Martin W. Wambui, for $345,000, for Lot 181 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $230,000, for Lots 119 and 122 in Melrose Landing Phase One.

-PNC Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association, for $63,620.96, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles Henry Sherwin to Charles Henry Sherwin, for $260,000, for Lot 15 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector.

-Christopher Young to Trenton Marbut, for $312,000, for Lot 13 in Hunter Hills Phase Two.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to David I. George, for $608,696, for Lot 1728 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Margaret Malone Horton to Margaret Malone Horton, for $101,280, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Roy W. Gilbert to Roy W. Gilbert, for $20,000, for Lot 1 in Roy Gilbert Family Estate Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Denis Kamondo Muniu, for $294,900, for Lot 99 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Joshua Smallwood to Hooray Horraa LLC, for $411,000, for Lot 11 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-Brian Shiloh Stacey to Mary Knox Garrison, for $30,190, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Keith M. Daniels to Jason Brent Williamson, for $572,500, for Lot 4 in Havenwood Park Second Sector.

-Catherine M. Smith to Rozanne Smith Emory, for $329,100, for Lot 58 in Caldwell Crossings.

-George R. Stewart to Stewart Family Irrevocable Trust, for $560,000, for Lot 15 in Brookshire 2nd Sector.

-Jada Harper Barker to Isela Cruz, for $250,000, for Lot 75 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $483,355.74, for Lots 13 and 40 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Mickey Hardy to 266 Yeager LLC, for $425,000, for Lot 4 in Cambrian Valley Office Park Resurvey of Lots 3, 4 and 5.

-Mickey Hardy to 320 Applegate Lane LLC, for $780,000, for Lots 17 and 18 in Claytons Addition to Oak Mountain Business Park Final Plat.

-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Classic Colonial LLC, for $170,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Giovanni Agustine Garcia to Reginald J. Rivers, for $340,000, for Lots 8 and 9 in Fawn Meadows.