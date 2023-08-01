Land transactions for July 7-11 Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 7-11:

July 7

-Wells Fargo Bank to Salvador Moreno Rodriguez, for $67,000, for Lot 5 in Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Erica Chambers to Hamza Madian Khouly, for $400,000, for Lot 37 in Oak Forest.

-Wilbur J. Lock to Jennifer Key Canon, for $59,000, for Lot 13 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase I.

-Carol A. Sprich to Warren Rock, for $330,000, for Lot 3 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Nicholas Cianciolo to Caleb Jett, for $345,000, for Lot 32 in Inverness Cove Phase I Resurvey #2.

-Polly R. Martin to Rebecca S. Webster, for $255,000, for Lot 141 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Jill T. Karle to Jerald Ivan Sturm, for $195,000, for Lot 15 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Jacob Stewart to Wallace Clifton Coleman, for $359,900, for Lot 7-106 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Mary Ann Aycock to Deila R. Zeeh, for $475,000, for Lot 32 in Timberline Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Michael S. Allen to Randall Booth, for $600,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Byron Eaton to Ronald Timothy Wilson, for $326,100, for Lot 918 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-Timothy R. Willmert to Bryan Keith Willmert, for $195,700, for Lot 24 in Southfield Gardens.

-Roy L. Turner to Kimberly Lillich, for $550,540, for Lot 879 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase 2 Sector E Final Plat.

-Bradley W. Goggins to Reina Isabel Sanchez, for $235,000, for Lot 33 in Woodland Hills 1st Sector 2nd Sector.

-Stephanie Rothe to Joseph R. Thibodeaux, for $107,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-David W. Hester to Cahaba River BLVD LLC, for $408,000, for Lot 34 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.

-Deborah W. Turner to Scott Laslo, for $377,500, for Lot 52 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Sector Final Plat.

-Dillon Fiore to Conquest Holdings LLC, for $100,000, for Lot B in Chandalar South Townhomes.

-Justin Daniel Suber to Jeffrey Scott Mentges, for $740,000, for Lot 22-47 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Valor Communities LLC to Kim Ngan Thi Pham, for $299,850, for Lot 224 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Michael K. Rafferty to Brandon Chanco, for $550,000, for Lot 2086 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-AL Birmingham Meadowview LLC to Son of Indigo LLC, for $2,600,000, for Lot 3 in Realty Links Meadow Brook Resurvey #1.

-Christopher W. Rounsavall to Amanda McGrady, for $227,000, for Lot 31 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Robert M. Bellanca to Justin R. Watts, for $288,500, for Lot 74 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Eric Hale, for $460,940, for Lot 116 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Ian Gordon to Jessee James Chambliss, for $349,000, for Lot 94 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Record Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brenda K. Wertenberger, for $402,600, for Lot 112 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc. to Woods McRoy, for $393,000, for Lot 34 in Mountain Lake.

-Charles S. Vifquain to Johnny Mack Crim, for $390,000, for Lot 11 in Indiancreek Phase 1.

-Erma Browm to Thomas Wayne Glover, for $259,900, for Lot 151 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 3.

-Adam Michael Freine to Cheryl Ray, for $531,000, for Lot 2225 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-Robert D. Greene to Robert Todd Greene, for $4,316.78, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Jessy Yudith Leon Juarez to Jenny G. Thrasher, for $331,000, for Lot 1 in Compton Family Acres.

-Donald W. Wheeler to Donald W. Wheeler, for $191,050, for Lot 7 in Hickory Hills.

-Billie C. Dunn Lopez to Ronda Stark Chandler, for $360,000, for Lot 609 in Old Cahaba Westchester Sector.

-Harold D. Griffin to Command Post Business Park LLC, for $580,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Tommy J. Richardson to Mark F. Straate, for $251,000, for Lot 1 in Daventry Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Anton Poelt to Richard A. Maloy, for $397,000, for Lot 118 in Southern Pines Fourth Sector.

-William Allen Venable to Jeff Price, for $208,000, for Lot 314 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 3.

July 10

-Corey Smith to Cendy Gallardo Aranza, for $146,000, for Lot 11 in Farris Smith Subdivision.

-Julie W. Anderson to CCCM Properties LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 1445 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Two.

-Bruce Alan Bria to KalynB. Bria, for $173,290, for Lot 21 in Meadowview Third Sector.

-Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Catelyn Benefield, for $183,000, for Lot 13 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Mathew Eric Rivers to Veronica L. Powell, for $719,900, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook Estates First Sector.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Frank D. Douglas, for $539,717, for Lot 1718 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Michael F. O’Brien to Michael F. O’Brien, for $104,200, for Lot 6 in Olde Towne Forest 2nd Addition.

-Rodger F. Armbrester to Rodger F. Armbrester, for $203,150, for Lot 3 in Altadena Woods First Sector.

-Cassie L. Pitts to Mathew Eric Rivers, for $975,000, for Lot 1 in Turner Family Subdivision.

-Sylvia Nichols to Lyn Stephens Gilbert, for $239,200, for Lot 148 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 through 178.

-Ian Clemmett to Liquid Property Group LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 2 in Kingdom Estates Resubdivision of Lots 2A and 2B.

-Jeremy Moore to Christopher John Stuart, for $559,900, for Lot 18 in Hearthwood.

-Christopher K. Sloan to Christopher V. Stricklin, for $405,000, for Lot 10 in Sydneys Place.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gordon Frederic Cashmore, for $379,400, for Lot 333 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Maribel Lizarraga to Robert A. Kirk, for $170,000, for Lot 9 in Portsouth First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christopher K. Sloan, for $299,900, for Lot 20 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Liquid Property Group LLC to Janna Lorene Duckett, for $172,000, for Lot 2 in Kingdom Estates Resurvey of Lots 2A and 2B.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Janiah Ashanti Morrow, for $299,900, for Lot 21-42 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christine A. Barton, for $275,900, for Lot 159 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-A. C. Langner to Paul Grater, for $458,925, for Lot 174 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 7.

-Steven A. Lowery to JLS4 Properties Inc., for $120,000, for Lot 403 in Gables Condominium Amended Map.

-Joseph Edward Brown to Matthew David Brown, for $191,000, for Lot 363 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Birmingham Area Rental Properties II LLC to Alabama Area Rental Properties LLC, for $780,152, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Prominence Homes and Communities LLC to Arpit Jain, for $297,900, for Lot 126 in Shiloh Creek Subdivision Phase 2 Sector 2.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tina Le, for $650,010, for Lot B-71 in Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

July 11

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Richard J. Degennaro, for $396,400, for Lot 332 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-KMA Home Renovations LLC to Jason Maxam, for $171,500, for Lot 16 in K B Nickersons Survey on Helena Road.

-Leroy Carr to Leroy Carr, for $231,140, for Lot 4 in Fieldstone Park First Sector.

-Lindy K. Hughes to Patricia Aderhold Maner, for $425,000, for Lot 22 in Beaumont Phase 5 Resurvey of Lots 1-31 Final Plat.

-Linda Gunn to Julia Betz, for $295,000, for Lot 55 in Hunters Glenn.

-Tyler Duncan to Gregory A. Neal, for $303,500, for Lot 212 in Chandalar South Fifth Sector.

-Michael R. Burgess to Michael A. Horibe, for $535,000, for Lot 50 in Arbor Hill Phase I Final Plat.

-Jon Mark Hawkins to Ragan S. Caputo, for $415,000, for Lot 827 in Riverchase Country Club Fifteenth Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kasey Lauren Reames, for $360,000, for Lot 1366 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kyle Thomas Weinell, for $339,900, for Lot 21-24 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-James Ashcraft to Wesley A. Jones, for $402,500, for Lot 14 in Southpointe Sixth Sector Phase II.

-Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $70,000, for Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 in Town of Shelby Saffords Survey.

-Ryan Giles to Sean M. Alcazar, for $640,000, for Lot 309 in Lakewood Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Yong Qun Wu, for $450,000, for Lot 9 in Adams Ridge Subdivision Second Addition.

-Equipmentshare Com Inc. to Cadet 23 LLC, for $5,589,600, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-John Nettuno to Caleb Denton Floyd, for $274,700, for Lot 3-36 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-DAR Holdings LLC to Lioce Lynchburg LLC, for $1,410,000, for Lot 0-12 in Cahaba Valley Park North.

-Quintin Walker to Ebony Lawson, for $390,000, for Lot 154 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Ing Lan Koa to Chung E. Kao, for $229,150, for Lot 3 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Cynthia M. Hilbrich to CRG Homes LLC, for $224,900, for Lot 59 in Lake at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 TRS LLC to Linda Gunn, for $233,000, for Lot 128 in Stonebriar Phase I Resurvey.

-Daniel P. Nicol to Jessica A. Williams, for $195,000, for Lot 77 in Braelinn Village Phase 1.

-Sicili Cantavespre to Fredrick A. Logan, for $398,000, for Lot 39 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 9.

-Richard Barker to Jessy Juarez, for $270,000, for Lot 25 in Waterstone Phase 5.

-Tiuana A. Thomas to Yvette Monique Godbolt, for $234,000, for Lot 39 in Union Station Phase 1.

-Michael W. Taunton to Endico Enterprise Inc., for $700,000, for Lot 2 in Tauntons Addition to Chelsea.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Scott Lowery, for $515,000, for Lot 4 in Adams Ridge Subdivision Second Addition.

-Michael E. Pierce to Gregory McCall, for $2,840,000, or Lot 19 in Greystone First Sector Phase VII Amended Map.

-Clyde M. Smith to Rong Zhang Weng, for $1,100,000, for Lot 3609 in Riverchase Country Club 36th Addition.

-Laura Rebekah Dunbar to Patrick Wade Cleckler, for $394,189, for Lot 1 in Fargason Family Estates.

-Glenn Rinsky to Gary Neil Strickland, for $442,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Gabriel Hassan, for $384,900, for Lot 7-66 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Ian Geoffrey MacQueen to Sharon Yvonne Blaylock, for $235,000, for Lot 6 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-DAL Properties LLC to Jonathon Allen Hardy, for $495,000, for Lot 2469 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Aldridge Homes LLC to Ian MacQueen, for $250,000, for Lot 11 in Round Table.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Carol Lee Mathis, for $249,995, for Lot 16 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 1.

-Evelyn Ashley Pierce Wright to Evelyn Ashley Pierce Wright, for $108,200, for Lot 81 in Applegate Manor.

-Tommie Ashley to Kendra Ashley Smith, for $251,000, for Lot 2864 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase 1.