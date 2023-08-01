Man arrested for domestic abuse, attempting to flee from police Published 10:12 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

CALERA – Theon Rashad Loveberry, 28, was arrested on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 25, and charged with alleged domestic abuse, burglary, reckless endangerment and attempting to flee law enforcement.

A native of Mississippi, Loveberry reportedly forced his way into the home of an ex-girlfriend in Calera uninvited. He allegedly took her keys and phone, and began strangling her, then began asking for sex.

According to a petition for protection from abuse issued against him, Loveberry allegedly claimed that he would kill his ex-girlfriend and then himself. Reputedly he then stated that he would kill anyone his ex-girlfriend chose to date and then her family.

Until this incident, no criminal charges have been put against Loveberry for purportedly abusing his former partner. However, according to court documents there was a case put against Loveberry that was dismissed by Memphis courts.

Loveberry then reputedly attempted to flee the scene and evade law enforcement by erratically driving. Purportedly he was on the wrong side of the road multiple times and almost struck numerous vehicles.

Currently, Loveberry is being held at Shelby County Jail on a bond of $25,500. He will stand trial on Thursday, August 17, at 2 p.m. Loveberry will be on trial for:

-Domestic violence, second degree and second burglary

-Domestic violence, attempted strangulation

-Fleeing from law enforcement

-Reckless endangerment