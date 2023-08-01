Marriages for July 1-14 Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from July 1-14:

-Jill Suzann Luallen and Earl Wayne Wright.

-Suzanne Marie Seeber and Troy Dean McCawley.

-James Timothy Shirley and Angela Dawn Vining.

-Jason Franklin Gardner and Ashlyn Marie Reynolds.

-Timothy Austin Wilson and Tiara Larese Williams.

-Ashley White Lord and Michael Corey Calcote.

-Ashley Kate Hagen and Casey Bryan Moye.

-Kayla Marie Purvis and Jonathan Klint Starling.

-Anthony Ryan Bone and Katelyn Reed Ray.

-Sarah Elizabeth Giadrosich and Ryan Adam Remetich.

-David Edward Wilson and Christina Dawn Hayes Beem.

-Timothy Willis Season and Caterina Abdala Villa.

-Kelly Letitie Jones and Christopher Heath McCurry.

-Christopher Wheeler Eastmen and Caroline Anne Fort.

-Gaylon Elizabeth Beasley and Ethan Michael Hilyer.

-Kaylyn Hope Strehle and Jeffrey Scott Carter.

-Carlos Antonio Hernandez Diaz and Alyson Elizabeth Patterson.

-Tony Lance Dates and Lyquisha Shanae Thomas.

-Derrick Benion Brown and Amanda Alma Washburn.

-Laura Allison Parr and Nicholas Guy Waldrop.

-Lauren Ashley Whitaker and Christopher Scott Armistead.

-Howard Alidad McNinch and Maria Salome Ramirez Rojas.

-Cedric Antonio Bridges and Chandra Murphy.

-Jessica Guthrie Parker and Jeffrey Allen Greer.

-Curtis Andrew Beatty and Courtney Paige Morris.

-Scott Joseph Sullivan and Robin Huddleston Rich.

-Nicholas Theodore Harduvel and Sharhonda Lanette Reeves.

-Mary Catherine Jeppesen and Jonathan Michael Stephens.

-Thomas John Grace and Abigail Elizabeth Oliver.

-Patricia Ann Floyd and Larry J. J. L. Parker.

-Josie Adell Stafford and Raymond Marshall Silk.

-Amilcar Noel Sanchez Cruz and Kattie Dessire Mendoza.

-David Dwight Wilson and Sheila Renee Childers.

-Christopher Mason Smith and Victoria Lynn Montjoy.

-Jeremy Michael Ranelli and Leslie Ann Hahn.

-Toie Aquila Boyd and Eugenio Ramirez Luna.

-Joshua Trent McCaa and Morgan Taylor Laughlin.

-Adrian Tyler Brown and Kadie Leighann Sims.

-Nicholas James Anglin and Catherine Abigail Lovoy.

-Linda Louise Obering and Stephanie Lynn Woods.

-Jennifer Blair James and Tyler Jordan Penner.

-Roger Bradley Joiner and Lindsey Gill Buff.

-Daniel Chase Gelsinger and Isabelle Marie Thomaschefsky.

-Scott Allen Musick Benner, II, and Karlee Machell Tate.

-Hamilton Thomas Bowen and Emma Claire Jones.

-Ryan Thompson Ruggles and Ashton Drew Dennis.

-Catherine Tyler Carlee and Phillip Austen Killingsworth.

-Pedro Hemesto Rodrigues De Souza and Nayara Medina Goncalves.

-Michael Nathan Acre and Amanda Towery Acre.

-Juwan Musante Murphy and Dalexandria Leroynae Cole.

-Sebastien Peter Kiss and Kayla Lynn Schroh.

-Marshayia Ciara Harris and Kevin Rahim Abdullah, II.

-Derreco Tyvone Doaks and Alisha Tashae Clayton.

-Truong Nhat Kim and Netashia Shardae Abrams.

-Brian Clark Deegan and Stacy Lei Joyner.

-Kayla Brooke Maxwell and Elijah Malik Jemison.

-Zuleyma Dinora Gomez Mendoza and Miguel Agustin Alexander Vasquez.

-William Travis Eberhart and Anna Grace Smith.

-Hannah Olivia Sanders and Mason Harrison Wolf.