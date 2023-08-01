Marriages for July 1-14
Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from July 1-14:
-Jill Suzann Luallen and Earl Wayne Wright.
-Suzanne Marie Seeber and Troy Dean McCawley.
-James Timothy Shirley and Angela Dawn Vining.
-Jason Franklin Gardner and Ashlyn Marie Reynolds.
-Timothy Austin Wilson and Tiara Larese Williams.
-Ashley White Lord and Michael Corey Calcote.
-Ashley Kate Hagen and Casey Bryan Moye.
-Kayla Marie Purvis and Jonathan Klint Starling.
-Anthony Ryan Bone and Katelyn Reed Ray.
-Sarah Elizabeth Giadrosich and Ryan Adam Remetich.
-David Edward Wilson and Christina Dawn Hayes Beem.
-Timothy Willis Season and Caterina Abdala Villa.
-Kelly Letitie Jones and Christopher Heath McCurry.
-Christopher Wheeler Eastmen and Caroline Anne Fort.
-Gaylon Elizabeth Beasley and Ethan Michael Hilyer.
-Kaylyn Hope Strehle and Jeffrey Scott Carter.
-Carlos Antonio Hernandez Diaz and Alyson Elizabeth Patterson.
-Tony Lance Dates and Lyquisha Shanae Thomas.
-Derrick Benion Brown and Amanda Alma Washburn.
-Laura Allison Parr and Nicholas Guy Waldrop.
-Lauren Ashley Whitaker and Christopher Scott Armistead.
-Howard Alidad McNinch and Maria Salome Ramirez Rojas.
-Cedric Antonio Bridges and Chandra Murphy.
-Jessica Guthrie Parker and Jeffrey Allen Greer.
-Curtis Andrew Beatty and Courtney Paige Morris.
-Scott Joseph Sullivan and Robin Huddleston Rich.
-Nicholas Theodore Harduvel and Sharhonda Lanette Reeves.
-Mary Catherine Jeppesen and Jonathan Michael Stephens.
-Thomas John Grace and Abigail Elizabeth Oliver.
-Patricia Ann Floyd and Larry J. J. L. Parker.
-Josie Adell Stafford and Raymond Marshall Silk.
-Amilcar Noel Sanchez Cruz and Kattie Dessire Mendoza.
-David Dwight Wilson and Sheila Renee Childers.
-Christopher Mason Smith and Victoria Lynn Montjoy.
-Jeremy Michael Ranelli and Leslie Ann Hahn.
-Toie Aquila Boyd and Eugenio Ramirez Luna.
-Joshua Trent McCaa and Morgan Taylor Laughlin.
-Adrian Tyler Brown and Kadie Leighann Sims.
-Nicholas James Anglin and Catherine Abigail Lovoy.
-Linda Louise Obering and Stephanie Lynn Woods.
-Jennifer Blair James and Tyler Jordan Penner.
-Roger Bradley Joiner and Lindsey Gill Buff.
-Daniel Chase Gelsinger and Isabelle Marie Thomaschefsky.
-Scott Allen Musick Benner, II, and Karlee Machell Tate.
-Hamilton Thomas Bowen and Emma Claire Jones.
-Ryan Thompson Ruggles and Ashton Drew Dennis.
-Catherine Tyler Carlee and Phillip Austen Killingsworth.
-Pedro Hemesto Rodrigues De Souza and Nayara Medina Goncalves.
-Michael Nathan Acre and Amanda Towery Acre.
-Juwan Musante Murphy and Dalexandria Leroynae Cole.
-Sebastien Peter Kiss and Kayla Lynn Schroh.
-Marshayia Ciara Harris and Kevin Rahim Abdullah, II.
-Derreco Tyvone Doaks and Alisha Tashae Clayton.
-Truong Nhat Kim and Netashia Shardae Abrams.
-Brian Clark Deegan and Stacy Lei Joyner.
-Kayla Brooke Maxwell and Elijah Malik Jemison.
-Zuleyma Dinora Gomez Mendoza and Miguel Agustin Alexander Vasquez.
-William Travis Eberhart and Anna Grace Smith.
-Hannah Olivia Sanders and Mason Harrison Wolf.