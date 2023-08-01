Municipal police reports for July 16-26
Published 2:06 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 16-26:
Alabaster
July 16
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive.
July 17
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Park Road (park/playground). Damaged was a spray painted wall valued at $1.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Newgate Road (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Alias warrant from the 200 Block of 1st Street.
-Harassing communications from the 800 Block of Barkley Drive (residence/home).
-Alias warrant (theft of property 4th) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Information only from the 1300 Block of 1st Street North (commercial/office building).
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 20 Block of 15th Street North.
-FTA: theft of property 4th from the 20 Block of 15th Street North.
-Information only from the 700 Block of Crider Road.
-Information only from the 700 Block of Crider Road.
July 18
-Information only from the 1200 Block of 6th Avenue NW (residence/home).
-Information only from the 800 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).
-Information only from Texas (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 300 Block of 8th Street SW.
July 19
-Harassing communications from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue SW (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; Scotch Blue, merchandise and merchandise Graco Magnum valued at $586.98.
-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 10000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 30.13 grams of marijuana.
-Alias warrant (driving while license revoked) and capias warrant (driving while license revoked) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.
July 20
-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.
-Lost property (blue peg key) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (abandoned/condemned structure).
-Welfare check from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 or $2,500) from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a back passenger door and window of a silver Honda Accord valued at $550.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Forest Way (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Information only – found property from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered was a 9mm single stack magazine.
-Information only from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown).
-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Thompson Road (residence/home).
July 21
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Horseshoe Circle.
-Property damage from the 900 Block of Smokey Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $500.
-Information only from the 30 Block of Monte Tierra Trail.
-Property damage from Highway 31. Damaged was a mirror valued at $1,500.
-Alias warrant driving while license suspended from the 300 Block of City Street, Clanton.
-Lost property from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).
July 22
-Harassment from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).
-Information only from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $93.81.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Westeria Drive.
July 23
-Information only from the 700 Block of 4th Place SW.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of Redwood Drive (residence/home). Recovered was 3.9 grams of marijuana.
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Trespassing notice from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Mission Circle.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was a shirt valued at $45.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Tradewinds Circle.
Helena
July 16
-Miscellaneous from Keenland Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 2600 Block of Piedmont Drive.
-Domestic violence 1st degree and domestic violence 3rd degree from the 1000 Block of Dearing Downs.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1100 Block of Dearing Downs Drive.
-Burglary second degree from Roy Drive.
July 17
-Bail jumping second degree.
-Driving under the influence of alcohol from the 400 Block of Helena Market Place.
July 18
-Miscellaneous from Helena Police Department.
-Domestic incident from Helena.
-Domestic violence third degree from Pup Run.
July 19
-Miscellaneous from Riverwoods Parkway at Highway 52 West.
-Bail jumping second degree from McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Miscellaneous from Claiborne Street.
-Miscellaneous from 1st Avenue East.
July 20
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 95 and Highway 52.
-Miscellaneous and bail jumping second degree from Lakeland Trail.
-Miscellaneous from the 2500 Block of Bridlewood Drive.
July 21
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and harassing communications from Stone Mountain Drive.
July 22
-Miscellaneous from Timber Circle.
Montevallo
July 19
-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 119 (highway/street).
July 20
-Property damage from Hidden Trace Court (residence/home).
July 21
-Domestic incident from Highway 204 (residence/home).
July 23
-Dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from County Road 22 (highway/street). Recovered was MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) 1 gram pill and marijuana 1 grams; bag of marijuana valued at $75.
July 24
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft from auto and larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, more than $500 from County Road 219 (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous debit/credit cards, Hydrocodone 20 dosage; miscellaneous prescription, cash, gold and brown and RV keys valued at $261.
July 25
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from Spring Creek Road (residence/home).
July 26
-Traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Main Street (highway/street). Damaged was a passenger side rear door valued at $200.
-Property damage from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2004 Hummer H2 front passenger headlight and a 1998 Chevy C3500 damage to drivers rear bumper valued at $1,000.
Pelham
July 16
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from John Findlay Drive.
July 17
-Harassing communications from Carnoustie Drive.
-Information from Admin Drive.
-Property damage from Yeager Parkway.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 35.
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.
July 18
-Domestic violence from Admin Drive.
-Lost property from Admin Drive.
-Fraud from East Stonehaven Circle.
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Fraud from Cambrian Ridge Trail.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassing communications from Hampton Cove Street.
July 19
-Fraud from Helena Road.
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway.
-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
-Property damage from Helena Road.
July 20
-Theft from Commerce Circle.
July 21
-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
July 22
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.