Municipal police reports for July 3-18
Published 1:41 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 22, July 3 and July 9-18:
Alabaster
July 10
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Chandler Drive (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Chandler Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road. Recovered was 2.29 grams of meth.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $95.65.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $83.69.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $49.81.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $104.05.
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Ashford Way (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).
-Alias warrant (driving while license suspended) from Highway 84 and Thistle Lane, Calera.
-Trespassing notice and alias warrant (burglary) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 or $2,500) from the 30 Block of 10th Avenue SE. Damaged were windows and mirrors of a black Chevy C1500 EXT Silverado and the front door frame/threshold valued at $2.
July 11
-Alias warrant (theft of property 4th) from Main Street and Vine Street, Montevallo.
-Burglary second degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1700 Block of King James Drive (residence/home). Stolen was an Apple ipod, and Apple Watch, money, credit/debit cards, an Amazon Fire tablet and a square diamond engagement ring valued at $1,400.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Newgate Road (cyberspace). Stolen was money valued at $3,500.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 235 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were articles of clothing valued at $158.50.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $145.28.
-Alias/driving without a license from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home).
July 12
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive.
-Menacing from Caribbean Circle and Tahiti Terrace (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Attempting to elude a police officer from Interstate 65 southbound on ramp at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Warwick Circle (residence/home).
July 13
-Property damage from the 1300 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home).
-Failure to comply court order and alias warrant FTA unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 500 Block of Park Road, Pleasant Grove.
-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Silver Creek Trace.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance from U.S. Highway 31 and Interstate 65 bridge (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was an SCCY CPX-1 9mm, 9.30 grams of crack cocaine and 3.27 grams of cocaine.
-Property damage from Highway 119 and Wilderness Lane. Damaged was a front bumper and hood of vehicle valued at $500.
-FTA (driving while suspended) from the 10900 Block of Main Street, Calera (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).
-Information only from the 50 Block of Maylene Drive.
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store). Damaged was a gas pump handle and a white pole valued at $2.
July 14
-Improper lights and FTA driving without first obtaining drivers license from Pelham Parkway, Pelham.
-Assault third degree from the 500 Block of Industrial Drive (commercial/office building).
-Lost property from the 9000 Block of U.S. Highway 119 (department/discount store).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive (residence/home).
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Fox Valley Drive (residence/home). Damaged were two tires valued at $600.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment communications from the 800 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).
July 15
-Property damage from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (park/playground). Damaged were stadium bleachers valued at $1,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Stolen was a gift card valued at $219.
-Capias warrant/identity theft from Interstate 65 North at exit 238.
July 16
-Harassment from Old Highway 31 and 10th Avenue SE (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Alias writ of arrest (expired tag) and alias writ of arrest (operating vehicle without insurance) from the 200 Block of South McDonough Street, Montgomery.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $165.95.
-Domestic violence – assault III from the 900 Block of 7th Avenue NW (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Hickory Hills Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (park/playground).
-Public intoxication from the 500 Block fo Highway 31 (service/gas station).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Damaged was a front door valued at $1.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 south at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was approximately 22.94 grams of marijuana and a Glock model 20 10mm.
Helena
June 22
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Ace Place.
July 9
-Miscellaneous from Chateau Drive.
-Miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of South Shades Crest.
July 10
-Probation violation from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 8000 Block of Shady Trail.
-Dog not on a leash from 4th Street.
July 11
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Fox Valley Apartments, Maylene.
-Harassing communications from MacQueen Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree and public intoxication from the 300 Block of Barimore Court.
July 12
-Trespass warning from Helena Road.
-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.
-Bail jumping second degree.
-Miscellaneous from County Road 13.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 13.
July 13
-Miscellaneous from Dearing Downs Drive.
-Suicide attempt from Sterling Estates Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Sunnybrook Lane at County Road 17.
-Drug overdose from Rock Hampton Circle.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 Block of Coalmont Road.
July 14
-Probation violation from McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Chadwick Lane.
July 15
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 52 West.
-Damaged property from Long Leaf Lake Trace.
-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of River Valley Terrace.
-Theft of property from Seattle Slew Drive.
-Public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol and domestic incident from Village Parkway.
Montevallo
July 3
-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 or less and structure fire from County Road 219 (residence/home). Stolen was kitchen appliances valued at $400.
July 14
-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence from Bice Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a Craftsman 46 inch T140 riding lawnmower valued at $2,600.
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a front door frame valued at $200.
July 15
-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home).
July 16
-Information only from The Glenn Apartments (parking lot/garage).
July 17
-Domestic incident from Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from County Road 24 (highway/street).
-Domestic incident from Graham Street (other/unknown).
-Information only from County Road 24 (highway/street).
July 18
-Trespassing warning from Main Street (restaurant).
Pelham
July 9
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Civil dispute from David Drive.
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
-Supplement from Admin Drive.
-Supplement from Admin Drive.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft – vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.
July 10
-Domestic violence from Wellington Drive.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
-Fraud from Chandawood Circle.
-Property damage from Admin Drive.
-Property damage from Chandaway Drive.
-Public assist from Admin Drive.
-Theft from Commerce Boulevard.
July 11
-Fraud from Chippewa Lane.
-LPR alert from Oak Mountain State Park Road.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.
-Property damage from Cahaba Manor Trail.
-Recovered vehicle from Walker Way.
July 12
-Administrative from Admin Drive.
-Animal welfare from Meadow View Circle.
-Domestic violence from Meadow View Circle.
-Domestic violence Highway 52 West.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 North.
-Theft from Meadow View Circle.
-Theft from Old Montgomery Highway.
July 13
-Alarm from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Missing person from North Wildewood Drive.
July 14
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Helena Road.
-Lost property from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Grey Oaks Terrace.
July 15
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.