Municipal police reports for July 3-18 Published 1:41 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 22, July 3 and July 9-18:

Alabaster

July 10

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Chandler Drive (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Chandler Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road. Recovered was 2.29 grams of meth.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $95.65.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $83.69.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $49.81.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $104.05.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Ashford Way (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

-Alias warrant (driving while license suspended) from Highway 84 and Thistle Lane, Calera.

-Trespassing notice and alias warrant (burglary) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 or $2,500) from the 30 Block of 10th Avenue SE. Damaged were windows and mirrors of a black Chevy C1500 EXT Silverado and the front door frame/threshold valued at $2.

July 11

-Alias warrant (theft of property 4th) from Main Street and Vine Street, Montevallo.

-Burglary second degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1700 Block of King James Drive (residence/home). Stolen was an Apple ipod, and Apple Watch, money, credit/debit cards, an Amazon Fire tablet and a square diamond engagement ring valued at $1,400.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Newgate Road (cyberspace). Stolen was money valued at $3,500.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 235 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were articles of clothing valued at $158.50.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $145.28.

-Alias/driving without a license from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home).

July 12

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive.

-Menacing from Caribbean Circle and Tahiti Terrace (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Interstate 65 southbound on ramp at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Warwick Circle (residence/home).

July 13

-Property damage from the 1300 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home).

-Failure to comply court order and alias warrant FTA unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 500 Block of Park Road, Pleasant Grove.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Silver Creek Trace.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance from U.S. Highway 31 and Interstate 65 bridge (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was an SCCY CPX-1 9mm, 9.30 grams of crack cocaine and 3.27 grams of cocaine.

-Property damage from Highway 119 and Wilderness Lane. Damaged was a front bumper and hood of vehicle valued at $500.

-FTA (driving while suspended) from the 10900 Block of Main Street, Calera (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).

-Information only from the 50 Block of Maylene Drive.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store). Damaged was a gas pump handle and a white pole valued at $2.

July 14

-Improper lights and FTA driving without first obtaining drivers license from Pelham Parkway, Pelham.

-Assault third degree from the 500 Block of Industrial Drive (commercial/office building).

-Lost property from the 9000 Block of U.S. Highway 119 (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Fox Valley Drive (residence/home). Damaged were two tires valued at $600.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment communications from the 800 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

July 15

-Property damage from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (park/playground). Damaged were stadium bleachers valued at $1,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Stolen was a gift card valued at $219.

-Capias warrant/identity theft from Interstate 65 North at exit 238.

July 16

-Harassment from Old Highway 31 and 10th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Alias writ of arrest (expired tag) and alias writ of arrest (operating vehicle without insurance) from the 200 Block of South McDonough Street, Montgomery.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $165.95.

-Domestic violence – assault III from the 900 Block of 7th Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Hickory Hills Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (park/playground).

-Public intoxication from the 500 Block fo Highway 31 (service/gas station).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 800 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home). Damaged was a front door valued at $1.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 south at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was approximately 22.94 grams of marijuana and a Glock model 20 10mm.

Helena

June 22

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Ace Place.

July 9

-Miscellaneous from Chateau Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of South Shades Crest.

July 10

-Probation violation from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 8000 Block of Shady Trail.

-Dog not on a leash from 4th Street.

July 11

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Fox Valley Apartments, Maylene.

-Harassing communications from MacQueen Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree and public intoxication from the 300 Block of Barimore Court.

July 12

-Trespass warning from Helena Road.

-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.

-Bail jumping second degree.

-Miscellaneous from County Road 13.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 13.

July 13

-Miscellaneous from Dearing Downs Drive.

-Suicide attempt from Sterling Estates Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Sunnybrook Lane at County Road 17.

-Drug overdose from Rock Hampton Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 Block of Coalmont Road.

July 14

-Probation violation from McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Chadwick Lane.

July 15

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 52 West.

-Damaged property from Long Leaf Lake Trace.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of River Valley Terrace.

-Theft of property from Seattle Slew Drive.

-Public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol and domestic incident from Village Parkway.

Montevallo

July 3

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 or less and structure fire from County Road 219 (residence/home). Stolen was kitchen appliances valued at $400.

July 14

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence from Bice Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a Craftsman 46 inch T140 riding lawnmower valued at $2,600.

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a front door frame valued at $200.

July 15

-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home).

July 16

-Information only from The Glenn Apartments (parking lot/garage).

July 17

-Domestic incident from Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from County Road 24 (highway/street).

-Domestic incident from Graham Street (other/unknown).

-Information only from County Road 24 (highway/street).

July 18

-Trespassing warning from Main Street (restaurant).

Pelham

July 9

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Civil dispute from David Drive.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Supplement from Admin Drive.

-Supplement from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft – vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.

July 10

-Domestic violence from Wellington Drive.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Chandawood Circle.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Property damage from Chandaway Drive.

-Public assist from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Commerce Boulevard.

July 11

-Fraud from Chippewa Lane.

-LPR alert from Oak Mountain State Park Road.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Property damage from Cahaba Manor Trail.

-Recovered vehicle from Walker Way.

July 12

-Administrative from Admin Drive.

-Animal welfare from Meadow View Circle.

-Domestic violence from Meadow View Circle.

-Domestic violence Highway 52 West.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 North.

-Theft from Meadow View Circle.

-Theft from Old Montgomery Highway.

July 13

-Alarm from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Missing person from North Wildewood Drive.

July 14

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Helena Road.

-Lost property from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Grey Oaks Terrace.

July 15

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.