Pelham resident receives national teaching excellence award Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Dr. Courtney Haun of Samford University has won the Association of University Programs in Health Administration Teaching Excellence Award in Health Policy.

“It is an incredible honor to be acknowledged for my dedication to advancing healthcare education and policy,” Haun said. “This recognition motivates me to continue striving for excellence in my field.”

Originally from Greeneville, TN, Haun was drawn to healthcare early in her academic career. In particular, she was fascinated by the complexities and the profound impact healthcare has on people’s lives. This would lead Haun to dedicate her life to studying healthcare policy and administration.

“I took a leap of faith and embarked on a path that led me to pursue a doctorate in the field,” Haun said. “The doctoral program provided me with invaluable opportunities to contribute to healthcare research and policy, empowering me to drive positive change and advancements in the field.”

While pursuing a doctorate, Haun had the chance to serve as an instructor for a long-term care administration course and a medical terminology course at Auburn University. This would lead her to discover a love for education and her subsequent eight years in the field.

“Witnessing the impact of education on shaping future healthcare leaders inspired me to pursue a career in academia and contribute to the development of future professionals,” Haun said.

Along with her work at Samford, Haun serves as the chief administration officer at Fitomics, a healthcare organization in Alabaster that focuses on providing individualized care to members.

“I work closely with our talented team to ensure the smooth functioning and efficient execution of healthcare projects and initiatives,” Haun said. “Additionally, I play a role in planning, policy development, and resource management—aiming to drive positive outcomes for those we have the honor to serve. This position is an incredible opportunity to bring the world of healthcare into the classroom at Samford. I am a better professor because of Fitomics and vice versa.”

Being a professor has given Haun a chance to help shape the minds of future healthcare professionals, and receiving the AUPHA Teaching Excellence Award in Health Policy is an acknowledgment of her dedication to her career as an educator.

“My favorite part of being in education is witnessing the transformation of students throughout their academic journey,” Haun said. “Seeing them develop their knowledge and skills, gaining confidence, and eventually make a significant impact in the healthcare industry, fills me with immense pride and satisfaction.”