SCT kicks off new season with “Covering Dish” Published 2:56 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – South City Theatre plans to kick off their 2023-2024 season with a production of “Covering Dish” on Friday, Aug. 11.

“Covering Dish” is a southern comedy originally written by local playwright David Garrett. The play tells the story of five sisters and the resulting shenanigans that ensue after the death of their great aunt and the disappearance of a diamond ring she promised each of them. ‘Covering Dish’ has not been performed in the area for roughly 20 years.

Directed by SCT’s Artistic Director Donna Stinson Williamson, “Covering Dish” will feature performances by both veteran performers and newcomers.

Five performances of “Covering Dish” are scheduled, and will each take place at South City Theatre at the following days and times:

-Friday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

-Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

-Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.

-Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

-Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are being sold both online and at the door. Advance tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (over 60) and students (under 18). Groups of 10 or more receive a discount of $12 per ticket. All tickets purchased at the door are $20.