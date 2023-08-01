SCT kicks off new season with “Covering Dish”

Published 2:56 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

South City Theatre kicks off the 2023-2024 with a production of “Covering Dish” on Friday, Aug. 11. (File)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – South City Theatre plans to kick off their 2023-2024 season with a production of “Covering Dish” on Friday, Aug. 11.

“Covering Dish” is a southern comedy originally written by local playwright David Garrett. The play tells the story of five sisters and the resulting shenanigans that ensue after the death of their great aunt and the disappearance of a diamond ring she promised each of them. ‘Covering Dish’ has not been performed in the area for roughly 20 years.

Directed by SCT’s Artistic Director Donna Stinson Williamson, “Covering Dish” will feature performances by both veteran performers and newcomers. 

Five performances of “Covering Dish” are scheduled, and will each take place at South City Theatre at the following days and times:

-Friday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

-Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

-Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.

-Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

-Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are being sold both online and at the door. Advance tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (over 60) and students (under 18). Groups of 10 or more receive a discount of $12 per ticket. All tickets purchased at the door are $20.

More Pelham Reporter

Pelham resident receives national teaching excellence award

Nursing home residents learn to line dance

Officer Minter: The Road to Recovery

Shannon Kehoe, 27, and Cole Gerhardt, 31, were arrested in Pelham on Tuesday, July 25, each on three counts of willful abuse of a child. (Contributed)

Florida couple arrested for alleged child abuse

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...