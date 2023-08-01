Sheriff’s reports from July 6-13 Published 1:53 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 6-13:

July 6

-Rape second degree from Meadows Drive, Vincent.

July 7

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A windshield to a 2003 Acura MDX was damaged.

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 17000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. Approximately 200 feet of multi-pair copper phone cable valued at $2,500 was stolen; multiple cuts to multi-pair fiber optic cable caused damages of $2,500; a folding pole ladder, work gloves and part of a ratchet strap were confiscated.

-Menacing from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-strangulation/suffocation from the 41000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 4700 block of Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham.

-Endangerment of a child where controlled substances are produced or distributed, endangering welfare of a child from the 4600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. One wrapper labeled as URB nest flowers Delta 8 THC, rainbow rocks white chocolate, 300 mg was recovered.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

July 8

-Domestic investigation from the 60 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 440, Chelsea. A green leafy substance in a clear plastic bag (4.0 grams), a green leafy substance in a plastic clear bag (1.6 grams), a white crystal substance in a silver cylinder container (0.7 gram), a white crystal substance in a silver cylinder container (0.6 gram) and a white crystal substance in white paper (1 gram) were confiscated.

-Fraudulent use of a credit card (two counts) from the 0 block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby. Electronic funds of $79.12 were stolen from a VA disability prepay card.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 East at Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. A specialized Allez bicycle sustained $200 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 90 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Reckless endangerment from Highlands Lake Drive and U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 119 at Railroad Avenue, Montevallo. Cocaine (1.2 grams) and marijuana (3.8 grams) were confiscated.

July 9

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Suboxone (buprenorphine hydrochloride and Naloxone hydrochloride) (8 milligrams/2 milligrams) in blue and white packets, four closed, one open, was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of North River Drive, Shelby.

-DUI from the 5800 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville.

-Fire investigation from the 400 block of Rocky Road, Columbiana. Two TAG watches and unknown clothing were reported.

-Unlawful distribution/furn controlled substance (warrant), unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 70 block of Old Magnolia Way, Wilsonville. Alprazolam (Xanax) (0.6 gram) and Hydrocodone (Lortab) (1.3 grams) were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 1100 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 6100 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 6000 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65, Calera. Green marijuana (9.8 grams), four blue capsules identified as Atomoxetine Hydrochloride (1.3 grams), a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance residue, two grinders, a rolling paper, two glass pipes with residue and two cut straws with residue were recovered.

July 10

-Certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol from U.S. 31 and Limestone Parkway, Calera. A Ruger 9-millimeter pistol, magazine and 16 9-millimeter bullets were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Southern Hills Lane, Calera. A Cricket valued at $160 and a Chrome laptop valued at $150 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 28, Shelby.

-Harassment in person from the 200 block of Woodridge Drive, Pelham.

-Identity theft from the 3600 block of Cumberland Trace, Birmingham. Numerous charges on an APCO account amounted to $1,500 in stolen funds.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Walmart). Miscellaneous merchandise totaling $146.35 was stolen.

-Lost property from the 1300 block of Franklin Road, Pelham. A dealer tag was reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $31.60 was stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 1600 block of Wilderness Trail, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Alprazolam (9 count, 1 mg blue round pills, 1.7 grams) was confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 1400 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett. A single-story wooden structure was burned.

July 11

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 800 block of Reach Crest, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 12000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Methamphetamine (approximately 0.68 gram) was confiscated.

-SORNA miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Alexander Road, Leeds. A prescription bottle containing approximately 19 Sulfamethoxazole-TMP DS tablets was stolen.

-Criminal trespassing from the 4000 block of Shelby County 69, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham. A total of 42 count of 9-millimeter ammunition and a tracking device were recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2400 block of Oak Mountain State Park Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Brush Creek Farm Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Forgery second degree from the 100 block of Depot Street at Wilton Town Hall, Wilton.

-Promoting prison contraband from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 2800 block of Downing Circle, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 1000 block of Eagle Nest Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge Lane, Birmingham. A rear white home double door sustained $500 in damages.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

July 12

-Certain persons forbidden from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South, Calera. An M10-762P AK-47, JBL speaker and a ski mask were recovered.

-Property damage from the intersection of Shelby County 437 and U.S. 280, Westover. A 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT was burned.

-Miscellaneous incident from U.S. 280 East and Inverness Center Parkway, Birmingham. A wallet containing multiple credit cards and licenses, Fuelman card, Wells Fargo VISA, Capital One card, PNC card and Freedom VISA card were recovered.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of South Cove Court, Bessemer.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 17 and Dana Drive, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Meadow Ridge Lane, Birmingham. A 2015 Hyundai GN3 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Camp Branch Road, Alabaster. An Ebay Card valued at $200, Ebay card valued at $100 and Apple Card valued at $100 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Lorrin Lane, Sterrett.

-Identity theft from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. $4,000 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Obstructing governmental operations, public intoxication from the 100 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

July 13

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 139.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 500 block of Shelby County 63, Calera. A chicken sustained $50 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of McBrayer Drive, Vincent.

-Identity theft from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 1700 block of Providence Park, Birmingham. A total of $30,266.51 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 2500 block of Comanche Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2500 block of Comanche Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 90 block of Adney Circle, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 80 block of Ferguson Drive, Chelsea. Scratched paint on the driver’s side door was reported.

-Domestic investigation from the 900 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Brook Highland Parkway at U.S. 280, Birmingham. A clear baggy containing crystal meth (approximately 2 grams) and a clear baggy containing marijuana (approximately 2 grams) were confiscated.