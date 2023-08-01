Sheriff’s reports from June 30-July 6 Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from June 30-July 6:

June 30

-Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Road and Shelby County 69, Columbiana. A 2014 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Applecross Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A 2012 Nissan Rogue valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Riverwalk Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 500 block of Chesser Circle, Chelsea.

-Cruelty to animals (neglect) from the 300 block of Meadow Lane, Harpersville.

-Property damage from the 90 block of Sagebrush Lane, Maylene. A Space Jam basketball goal valued at $130 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 1000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea.

July 1

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 280 at Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham. Folded paper containing methamphetamine (approximately 1 gram), an Alprazolam (Xanax) pill inside a container and a glass pipe with meth residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, recovered property from the 3500 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. The center console of a 1997 Toyota Camry was damaged to the amount of $300; a leather wallet, iPhone, Nike ball cap, pack of Montego cigarettes and a Bic lighter were recovered.

-Burglary third degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A water heater valued at $600 was stolen, and residential wiring was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 2900 block of Joiner Town Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2600 block of Drennen Place, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Myrtlewood Drive, Vincent.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Crossrail Drive, Montevallo. Burned foil and a baggie containing presumed marijuana (weight unknown) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of Crossrail Drive, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Sheffield Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Lake Shore Drive, Shelby. A 1996 Ford F-250 was damaged.

-Incident from Shelby County 43 and U.S. 280, Birmingham.

July 2

-Incident from the 4200 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A metal fence sustained $500 in damages.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Springhill Court, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Willow Ridge Drive, Indian Springs.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds. A 2-inch trailer ball and sleeve and a 1.5-inch trailer ball and sleeve valued at $100, a 75-foot logging chain valued at $250, a pair of 12-foot jumper cables valued at $38, air tank valued at $60 and watering can valued at $20 were stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. A broken meth pipe containing drug residue was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 2900 block of Joiner Town Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 30 block of Dana Drive, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 900 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Extortion from the 600 block of Shelby County 480, Vandiver.

-Harassment from the 6700 block of Shelby County 85, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 6700 block of Shelby County 85, Vincent. A green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana contained in two vacuum-sealable plastic bags (approximately 154 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from Spring Creek Road and Overland Road, Montevallo. Five individual clear bags of marijuana totaling 175 grams were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 19000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Boone Lazy Way, Maylene.

-Incident from the 200 block of Chelsea Park Road, Chelsea.

July 3

-Property damage from the 200 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 RST was damaged.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 2800 block of Joinertown Road, Columbiana. A total of five gallon-size water jugs of coins and cash (two full jugs, one half-full jug) valued at $3,000 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Lee Lane, Vincent.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Paradise Point Drive, Shelby at Paradise Point Marina. A 2004 Sylvan Sunchaser pontoon boat was damaged on the starboard side and sustained $6,157.55 in damages.

-Incident from the 300 block of Chateau Way, Birmingham. A mailbox was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Cahaba Park Circle and U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing marijuana (5.3 grams) and a plastic grinder containing drug residue were confiscated.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 1200 block of Crosscut Road, Alabaster. A 20-gauge shotgun with a fiberglass pistol grip and 16-inch barrel braised onto it, a 16-gauge shotgun, 22-caliber firearm, black powder, 1,000 rounds of Remington 9-millimeter and 10,000 rounds of Remington .222 were stolen.

-Suicide attempt from Cumberland Trace, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 4500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Property safekeeping from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. A folding pocket knife was recovered.

July 4

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Drug trafficking, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 247-mile marker of I-65 North, Pelham. Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride (14.1 grams), green marijuana (6 grams) and a Glock 26 9-millimeter pistol were recovered.

-Marijuana first degree, certain persons forbidden from carrying a firearm from the 247-mile marker of I-65 North, Pelham. Green marijuana (35 grams) and a Glock 26 pistol were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, failure to wear safety belt from the 247-mile marker of I-65 North, Pelham. Green marijuana (45 grams) was recovered.

-DUI-combination of alcohol and controlled substance from the 1100 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3300 block of Afton Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of lost property from the 41600 block of Alabama 25, Vincent at BP. An Alabama driver’s license valued at $35, Netspin debit card and $10 bill were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 4500 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 block of Park Crest Cove, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Greenhill Parkway and U.S. 280, Birmingham. A torn plastic bag containing blue Fentanyl (1.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 26 and Shelby County 331, Columbiana. A spoon with residue and a grinder with residue and scale were confiscated.

-Incident from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 600 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Meadowbrook.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5400 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

July 5

-Property damage from the 8300 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. A wooden exterior door and a metal screen door were damaged.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 700 block of Mallet Way, Chelsea.

-Hindering prosecution from the 3000 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Meadowbrook Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A black Apple iPad Air valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Belvedere Drive, Birmingham. A total of $2,500 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1200 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from 380 McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 7000 block of Eagle Valley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lauchlin Lane, Pelham.

-Fire investigation from the 5300 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Rolling Meadow Lane, Vincent. Paint damage was done to a 2023 Toyota Camry.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Cahaba Valley Road and U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana in a plastic bag (3.7 grams) was confiscated to be destroyed.

July 6

-Adult sex offender registration with local law enforcement, quarterly; failure to register with local law enforcement, residence termination from the 60 block of Wayne’s Lane, Vandiver.

-SORNA violation to register from the 1300 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.

-Criminal trespass from the 300 block of Joseph Drive, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 90 block of Christa Circle, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Aaronvale Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Retreat Drive, Birmingham. A 2014 carry-on trailer valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Farley Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Stone Bridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from U.S. 280 at Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Cameron Road, Birmingham. A pair of Air Jordan 11’s Concord Red-size 13 valued at $100, a pair of Jordan 13’s Purple-size 13 valued at $100 and a pair of Jordan 5’s Raging Bull-size 13 valued at $100 were stolen.