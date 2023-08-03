Montevallo to host fifth annual Tinglewood Festival Published 10:15 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Tinglewood Festival, Alabama’s premier all-woodworking art festival, will celebrate “Shavings, Smoke and Sound” during its fifth year in Montevallo’s Orr Park on Saturday Sept. 9. This All-Star Shelby County Tourism and Recreation Award-winning event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Enjoy a uniquely Montevallo event with live chainsaw wood carving, woodworking artist vendors, Tim Tingle’s Whittling Contest and a wooden boat race. Festival-goers will find everything from knives, wooden bowls, vases, jewelry and toys, to handcrafted furniture, birdhouses, ornaments and more. There will also be a classic car show—the 21st annual Cars by the Creek—a variety of children’s activities and food vendors on site. This year, a showcase of International Harvester antique tractors called “Tractors in the Trees” will be added.

Live music runs all day during the festival with various styles. Musical acts include the Montevallo High School Jazz Band, Swanglish, The M-80s, The Chuck King Band and Chase Stewart.

The chainsaw carving exhibition will include a panel of well-known artists: Heather Bailey of Alabaster; Justin Bailey of Alabaster; Corey Lancaster of Princeton, North Carolina; Dave Marshalek of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Dayton Scoggins of Heidelberg, Mississippi. Artwork created during the festival will be available for purchase. The fifteen freshly-completed sculptures will be available for a “buy it now” price, and any remaining pieces will be auctioned off at 3 p.m. by Emcee “Dollar” Bill Lawson. Some of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits, Boys & Girls Club, Montevallo Athletic Club, and Shelby Emergency Assistance.

The 21st annual Cars by the Creek car show welcomes all years, makes, and models of cars. Awards will be given to “Best of Decade,” “Best of Show” for Cars and Trucks, and “Best ‘Woodie.’” There will also be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Children’s activities will include a “make and take” art project, the “Balloon Guy,” Dr. Bob’s Traveling Snake Show, Alabama Wildlife Center, Music with Mr. Mac, inflatables courtesy of JAC’s Rentals, a petting zoo, games courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club and more.

Candlewood Suites Alabaster is the official hotel for the 2023 Tinglewood Festival. Call 205-620-0188 to inquire about special rates.

Tinglewood Festival is inspired by a particular section of Orr Park, where local artist Tim Tingle has carved faces and creatures into the dead parts of living cedar trees since a fateful ice storm in 1993. The Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and the Montevallo Arts Collaborative organize the festival.

For more information, visit Tinglewoodfestival.com or the Tinglewood Festival Facebook Page.