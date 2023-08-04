Calera to hold a public hearing on Smokey Hollow Campgrounds Published 3:44 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

CALERA – The city of Calera will hold a public hearing of the Calera Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 14.

The purpose of this meeting is to receive public comments on an application submitted by David Comer, to construct Smokey Hollow Campground, a series of facilities that would hypothetically help expand Calera’s tourist industry.

If constructed, Smokey Hollow Campground would add an additional 27 ‘doors’ or places people can stay in Calera. Theoretically, this would encourage people to visit Calera, bring in more revenue for the community and help promote local businesses.

At the moment, the expanded lodging opportunities proposed by Smokey Hollow are both RV based. Additional spaces will be built for families to bring their own RVs and rent spaces to stay in. Families who don’t have their own recreational vehicles will be able to rent them at Smokey Hollow and be provided with the same amenities offered to RV owners.

Along with providing places to lodge, Smokey Mountain Campgrounds would include several amenities meant to attract tourists.

The planned amenities of Smokey Hollow Campgrounds include:

-An electronic gated entrance.

-Community fishing pond with a small beach area.

-A large recreational area for activities like cornhole, horseshoes, and wiffle ball.

-multiple grill ‘stations.’

-High-speed Wi-Fi throughout the campgrounds.

All landscaping in and around the campground is promised to be professionally maintained, and all roads and parking spaces will be paved.

A public hearing for Calera residents to voice their comments and concerns about this proposal will happen Monday, Aug. 14, at Calera City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. A written protest to these property alterations must be filed with the secretary of the planning commission of the city of Calera at least one day before the public hearing takes place. All interested residents of Calera are welcome to attend.