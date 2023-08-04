Woman arrested for drug trafficking, attempts to sell contraband in jail Published 2:06 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE – Jessica Danielle Northcutt, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 1, for allegedly attempting to sell meth near Mickeys Circle on Hwy 280.

Northcutt was allegedly found to have more than 35 grams of methamphetamine in her possession, causing her to be charged with drug trafficking. For reference, the official requirement for someone to be charged with trafficking methamphetamine is to have more than 28 grams, but less than 500 grams of meth in one’s possession.

Shortly after being arrested, Northcutt was also purportedly found to have a meth pipe in her possession. This resulted in her receiving an additional charge, a misdemeanor, for the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Northcutt was originally arrested at 8:31 p.m., and this is when she received her initial charges of methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia possession.

She was subsequently taken to the Shelby County Jail in Columbiana.

Shortly after arriving at Shelby County Jail, less than 20 minutes after her initial arrest, Northcutt allegedly attempted to sell contraband to fellow inmates. Purportedly it was 35 grams worth of methamphetamine. It is unknown at this time how Northcutt was so quickly able to gain supposed access to more meth after her initial arrest.

Shortly after this development, Northcutt was charged with promoting prison contraband. In all, her current bond totals $106,000 and breaks down into the following charges:

Drug possession

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Promoting prison contraband

There is currently no set court date for Northcutt’s case.

The investigation is ongoing, and details will be released as they become available.