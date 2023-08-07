Chelsea honors Glen Autry, approves proclamations Published 10:21 am Monday, August 7, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea declared July 11 as “Glen Autry Day” and the month of September as Gynecological Awareness Month during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

During the meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer honored the memory of Chelsea resident Glen Autry by proclaiming July 11 as “Glen Autry Day” in the city of Chelsea.

“One of the heroes of the city of Chelsea passed away on July 11—Glen Autry,” he said. “I would like to offer a proclamation regarding Glen.”

The proclamation recognized that Glen was a longtime resident of the city, a graduate of Chelsea High School and an integral part of the grassroots efforts to incorporate the city of Chelsea. Glen also served on the first ever Chelsea City Council.

“Glen will always be remembered for his selflessness, his sense of humor, his kindness and compassionate nature that inspired and uplifted those around him,” read the mayor’s proclamation.

Members of the Autry family attended the council meeting and were able to hear the proclamation and its approval.

“(We’re) just honored for the proclamation and as a testament to Glen’s service to the city,” Russell Autry said. “He was on the first city council and served for years. We just honor him today and thank you for the opportunity to honor my dad.”

Mayor Picklesimer also delivered a proclamation declaring the month of September 2023 as Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month.

“Gynecologic cancers are among the leading cancer killers of women in the United States and more than 125,000 women will be diagnosed and more than 33,000 women will die from these diseases this year,” read the proclamation. “We reflect upon the memory of those lost to these diseases, the bravery of those currently battling these diagnoses and the need for increased awareness, screening and research so that the women of our state and the city of Chelsea might be spared in the future. We encourage all citizens to work together to raise awareness of GYN cancers.”

The Chelsea City Council also approved a resolution enacting a one-year moratorium on certain new business licenses and building permits.

The resolution places a one-year moratorium on building permits, including construction for expansion/augmentation of existing business and that new business licenses provide additional time to assess the current zoning ordinance and evaluate potential modifications thereto in order to ameliorate conditions.