Thompson’s Anquon Fegans named preseason All-American Published 5:12 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Anquon Fegans added another accolade to his growing list as he was named to the 2023 Preseason MaxPreps All-American Team on Monday, August 7.

The Thompson junior was listed as a defensive back on the Second Team when the list was unveiled.

Fegans broke out onto the scene last year as one of the top safeties in the state and was named to the First Team All-State and All-County in 2022. He was the county leader in interceptions with nine, with three of them being pick-sixes.

He also had 67 tackles while leading the Thompson secondary as just a sophomore.

Fegans is a four-star recruit and the number two ranked safety in the Class of 2025 according to 247Sports. He has verbally committed to USC to play for the Trojans in the Big Ten, where his brother Tre’Quon transferred to after leaving Alabama in spring 2023.

Fegans will anchor Thompson’s defense once again this season, and he’s expected to take an even greater leap this year as an upperclassman. He will be flanked at defensive back by Kaleb Harris, who had the second most interceptions in the county last year behind Fegans with three while adding 56 tackles.

Both will have to step up to make up for the graduation of Tony Mitchell and his 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six pass breakups. Mitchell was another Power 5 product of coach Freeman’s Warriors, as he is currently at Alabama.

Fegans is a two-time state champion after winning with the Warriors in 2021 and 2022, and he will look to add another ring to his collection as Thompson goes for their fifth straight state championship.