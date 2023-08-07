Woman held at $100,000 bond for alleged drug trafficking Published 1:54 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

CALERA – Taryne Sheree Sidney, 53, was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 2, with alleged drug trafficking. Sidney was arrested at 11:19 p.m. on charges of being in knowing and constructive possession of a purported 70 pills of Hyrdocone collectively weighing 39.71 grams.

Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid in the United States, and according to the DEA, it is associated with more drug abuse than any other illicit opioid. Commonly found in capsule form, Hydrocodone is a close chemical relative of morphine and codeine. Much like codeine, Hyrdrocone is an ingredient in many cough suppressant drugs.

Like most other opioids, Hydrocodone is said to induce feelings of euphoria in its users and removes feelings of pain. Like all opioids, the number of people hospitalized in incidents related to Hydrocodone has rapidly increased over the past 10 years. An estimated 400,000 people died between the years 2015-2021 in opioid-related overdoses, and many experts believe the numbers will only continue to increase.

The sale of opioids, both legal and illicit, is a multibillion-dollar industry. Several states have attempted lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture opioids for prescription use, with varying levels of success. However, the illicit private production and sale of opioids continues to be a problem that Law Enforcement nationwide continues to struggle against.

After being arrested for the alleged possession of Hydrocodone pills, Sidney was taken to Columbiana to be held at the Shelby County Jail. She was held at $10,000 a bond and posted it the same day she was arrested.

There is no set court date for Sidney’s case, but the investigation is still ongoing, and details will be released as they become available.