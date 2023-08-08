10th annual Vincent in the Park declared best ever Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

VINCENT – The city of Vincent celebrated its 10th annual Vincent in the Park event on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Vincent Municipal Park off Highway 231 and Hwy 62.

With Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union as the title sponsor and the parks and recreation department’s organization of the event, attendees were welcomed to the annual gathering with no less than 32 vendors that sold arts and crafts, raised awareness for non-profits and, of course, sold great food.

“It was just a great day for community fun and community fellowship,” said Bridgette Jordan Smith, board chairperson of the city of Vincent’s park and recreation department.

From 4-9 p.m., the community of Vincent witnessed a turnout of more than 600 people that were not deterred by the heat or a brief rain shower.

“It rained for a hot-five minutes and scared me half to death, but then it went away,” Smith said.

Unfazed by the weather, the community showed up in number to enjoy food and treats, including hot dogs, polish sausages, pulled pork, tacos, roasted corn, seafood and shaved ice.

The Church at Chelsea Westover was also present and blessed attendees with their well-known ice cream for free.

For the kids in attendance, a collection of games and events were also provided thanks to support from local-area churches, who also provided guests with free bottles of water to promote hydration and ensure safety in the heat.

“This event, in 2023, was the best ever most definitely,” Smith said.

Illuminated with lighting supplied by the county, attendees of the event were also witness to a live performance by Norris Dates and Power Surge. Dates, who mostly performs only private shows according to Smith, is a local to the community and a graduate of Vincent High School.

“The whole event was really like a Vincent community reunion,” Smith said.

Vincent in the Park is an annual event that first began in April 2012 and is now celebrating its decade long presence in the community.

“We are a small town, with a small budget,” Smith said. “But we are able to accomplish big things in our small city.”