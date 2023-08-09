18 year old arrested on $102,000 bond Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

CALERA – Tabarus Peake Jr., 18, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug 2, at 8:20 a.m.

The day of Peake’s arrest began with him allegedly driving a stolen 2004 GMC Yukon. The car, valued at $7,500, belonged to one Deanna Payne.

Around 7:40 a.m. Peake was reportedly seen driving the stolen vehicle down Highway 31. Calera Police indicated for him to make a lawful traffic stop, and Peake purportedly responded by beginning to drive erratically in an attempt to evade arrest. Speeding down HWY 31 and HWY 25, police say Peake began to intentionally swerve into oncoming traffic, possibly in an attempt to discourage police pursuit.

This culminated in Peake slamming his car into the vehicle of one Jose Luis Gomez-Deras. Post-crash, Gomez-Deras is said to have experienced ankle and shoulder injuries and was taken to a hospital for assessment and treatment.

Peake was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police and first-degree assault. He was taken to Shelby County Jail, where he awaits trial.

The preliminary hearing for Peake’s trial will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing, and details will be released as they become available.