Date set for 15th annual Taste of Shelby County Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Residents can enjoy a sampling of dishes from across the county during the 15th annual Taste of Shelby County.

The Taste of Shelby County features a wide array of local businesses with various dishes and beverages for attendees to sample, all while also supporting a good cause.

“It’s really just a great way to meet people, to network and enjoy food from across Shelby County,” said Bethany Ivey, executive director of the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation.

The Taste of Shelby County serves as a fundraiser for the Shelby County Education Foundation’s teacher grants program, in which funds are awarded to teachers across all 31 schools in the county’s school system.

Last year’s Taste of Shelby County was able to raise $30,000 for grants. This year, the foundation hopes to raise $50,000.

“It’s been great for this event to have this run of 15 years and it shows a lot about community support for the education foundation and (the) importance of what we do for Shelby County Schools,” Ivey said.

The event can satisfy a variety of tastes as it features a wide array of cultural dishes.

“We’ve got all kinds of food vendors,” Ivey said. “We’ve got seafood, we’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Mediterranean, we’ve got Italian we’ve got some Cajun in here. I try to spread it out so we have a lot of different types of food there. It’s looking great this year for a great variety.”

This year’s event will feature 20 businesses from across Shelby County, including Inverness Country Club, East 59 Café, Eli’s Jerusalem Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Taziki’s Cafe, Gumbo to Geaux, ATG Distribution, Half Shell Oyster House, Royal Tea, Bistro ProVare, La Paz, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes and Siluria Brewing.

“We’re excited that we have a full slate of vendors this year,” Ivey said. “It’s a great lineup of all different kinds of restaurants.”

All concessions from the vendors are included in the ticket price with the exception of drinks from the bar. Those with VIP tickets can get inside 30 minutes early.

“It’s a very casual atmosphere,” Ivey said. “You mix, you mingle, you get a sample, some serve as you walk up and others just go ahead and have samples on the table for you to just take a plate.”

The Taste of Shelby County will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Inverness Country Club from 6-8 p.m. An online auction will also be held during the event.

“We love having it at Inverness Country Club, they just provide such a great event space for us and (they) are so welcoming,” Ivey said.

General admission for the Taste of Shelby County is $30 and VIP tickets are $50 each and allow attendees to get in 30 minutes early. Residents may also purchase tickets at the door during the event for $40. All tickets have additional fees.

Tickets for the Taste of Shelby County are available online at Eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-shelby-county-2023-tickets-685348695397.