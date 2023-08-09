Thompson tops first 7A state rankings; Pelham, Vincent also ranked Published 5:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

As fall camp begins, teams from around the state now know where they stand in the first state football rankings of the season.

While the excitement builds for the season to start on Aug. 24, Thompson will be even more excited for the start of the season after the four-time state champions were ranked No. 1 when the 7A rankings were released on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Pelham enters the 6A poll at No. 10 and Vincent is ranked No. 8 in the 2A top 10 after both schools reached the second round of the playoffs last year.

Oak Mountain and Spain Park each received votes in the 7A rankings, while Helena also earned a vote in the 6A poll and Coosa Valley earned votes in the AISA rankings.

Thompson received all but one of the first-place votes after winning their fourth straight Class 7A state championship last season. The Warriors lost key players from the team including the reigning Shelby County Player of the Year Peter Woods, Seth Hampton and Korbyn Williams, but coach Mark Freeman’s side will bring back both Zach Sims and Trent Seaborn at quarterback, as well as AJ Green and Michael Dujon at running back, Deuce Oliver and Kolby Hearn at receiver and Kaleb Harris and preseason All-American Anquon Fegans on defense.

The Warriors also received national recognition ahead of the season as they were ranked No. 15 by High School Football America and No. 30 by MaxPreps.

Rounding out the top 10 in 7A are Thompson’s state championship opponents Auburn at No. 2, perennial rival Hoover at No. 3, Central-Phenix City at No. 4, two other Region 3 teams in Hewitt-Trussville at No. 5 and Vestavia Hills at No. 6, and Enterprise, Dothan, Mary Montgomery and Prattville at the end of the top 10.

Pelham is in the 6A rankings at No. 10 after they earned their first playoff win since 2006 last season. Second-year coach Mike Vickery will bring back a loaded team with stars like Clayton Mains, Will Felton and Bishop Rellah as the Panthers seek their fourth straight playoff appearance.

The Panthers will be in a great position to contend for the region title this season after most recently winning the crown in 2020, especially since they are the highest ranked Region 3 team in the preseason poll.

Homewood, Ben Russell and Helena each received votes in the rankings, showing how wide-open Region 3 is this season and the challenges that Pelham will face if they hope to reach the playoffs once again.

Reigning state champions Saraland topped the 6A rankings, while Clay-Chalkville, Hartselle, Mountain Brook, and Theodore were ranked inside the top five. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Parker, Muscle Shoals, and Spanish Fort were ahead of Pelham in the back half of the top 10.

In the 2A rankings, Vincent is at the No. 8 spot as they continue their rise through the classification. The Jackets only trailed for 18 seconds during the 2022 regular season while earning a school record 10 wins and reaching the second round of the playoffs.

Vincent’s offense set a school record with 541 points over the season as Blake Allums, Tray Youngblood and Zac Carlisle fueled a strong attack. They will be gone this year, along with county tackles leader Zack Wright, but the Jackets have a strong group of returning players including Rykelus Robertson at running back and Ray Albright and Grayson Gulde at linebacker.

Coach Lucas Weatherford’s squad also has plenty of breakout players including quarterback Casen Fields and wide receiver and cornerback Phoenix Maxwell.

Vincent’s lone regular season loss was to B.B. Comer, who was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, and the Jackets will square off with them on Thursday, Sept. 21. B.B. Comer was ranked behind Fyffe, who they lost to in the state championship game last year, and Pisgah, Highland Home, Tuscaloosa Academy, Ariton and Reeltown were ranked above Vincent in the top 8.

Rounding out the preseason top 10 behind the No. 8 Jackets are Goshen and Aliceville at No. 9 and 10.

Spain Park received seven votes for the top 10 to finish in a tie for 12th place in the 7A rankings. They enter the season with a lot of promise in coach Tim Vakakes’ second season at the helm, and they will be led by a strong defense that includes Jared Smith, Nik Alston and Jamari Moseley.

Oak Mountain earned three votes to finish tied for 14th place in Shane McComb’s first season in charge of the Eagles. They will look to rebuild their culture behind talented veterans like Will O’Dell, La’Kamren Meadows, and Jacob Porco.

In 6A, Helena received one vote in the initial rankings. They have the potential to return to the playoffs after coming close last year with stars like Jordan Washington, Hunter Hale and Joseph Roberto, while a new quarterback will take the reins after Dalton Llewellyn’s graduation.

Coosa Valley also earned three votes in the AISA rankings as coach Vince DiLorenzo looks to rebound from a down season with a young team full of fresh faces and potential.

See the full 2023 preseason football rankings for each classification below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

Thompson (21); 11-3; 261 Auburn (1); 12-2; 178 Hoover; 11-2; 172 Central-Phenix City; 10-3; 170 Hewitt-Trussville; 8-4; 132 Vestavia Hills; 7-5; 92 Enterprise; 8-4; 88 Dothan; 8-4; 68 Mary Montgomery; 6-5; 43 Prattville; 6-4; 11

Others receiving votes: Foley (7-4) 8, Opelika (5-5) 7, Spain Park (3-7) 7, Julian (NA) 3, Oak Mountain (3-7) 3, Austin (7-4) 2, Florence (8-3) 2, James Clemens (4-6) 2, JAG (NA) 2, Sparkman (5-5) 2, Fairhope (8-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

Saraland (21); 14-1; 261 Clay-Chalkville (1); 8-2; 175 Hartselle; 12-1; 154 Mountain Brook; 12-3; 153 Theodore; 13-1; 134 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-1; 94 Parker; 7-5; 78 Muscle Shoals; 11-2; 61 Spanish Fort; 7-4; 32 Pelham; 6-6; 28

Others receiving votes: Homewood (10-3) 19, Gardendale (9-4) 13, Benjamin Russell (8-3) 10, Pike Road (7-5) 10, Gadsden City (7-5) 6, Hueytown (8-4) 6, Fort Payne (8-3) 5, Oxford (5-6) 5, Carver-Montgomery (8-2) 4, Pinson Valley (6-4) 2, St. Paul’s (7-6) 2, Helena (6-4) 1, McGill-Toolen (5-5) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

Ramsay (18); 13-2; 237 Charles Henderson (2); 12-2; 198 UMS-Wright (1); 12-1; 165 Pleasant Grove (1); 11-2; 157 Faith-Mobile; 11-3; 120 Leeds; 11-1; 85 Moody; 10-2; 72 Beauregard; 10-2; 71 Gulf Shores; 11-2; 49 Demopolis; 10-2; 30

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (9-3) 27, Guntersville (9-3) 21, Scottsboro (7-5) 9, Arab (11-2) 8, Fairview (7-4) 2, Alexandria (5-5) 1, Selma (7-4) 1, Southside-Gadsden (5-6) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

Andalusia (19); 14-1; 254 Cherokee Co. (1); 12-3; 180 Catholic-Montgomery; 13-1; 169 Jackson (1); 8-3; 121 Oneonta; 11-2; 91 Jacksonville; 8-4; 87 Anniston; 11-1; 65 Westminster-Huntsville; 6-5; 64 Handley; 11-2; 57 T.R. Miller; 10-2; 36

Others receiving votes: Etowah (8-4) 31, Deshler (12-1) 29, Dora (8-4) 24, Randolph (10-3) 16, Montgomery Academy (1 first-place) (5-6) 13, West Morgan (10-2) 10, Priceville (11-1) 4, Northside (8-3) 2, American Christian (9-3) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

St. James (20); 13-2; 256 Piedmont (1); 12-3; 159 Gordo (1); 11-2; 153 Mars Hill Bible; 10-2; 142 Mobile Christian; 6-8; 113 Madison Academy; 9-3; 81 Houston Academy; 10-1; 77 Sylvania; 10-4; 73 Pike Co.; 8-4; 65 Hillcrest-Evergreen; 4-6; 42

Others receiving votes: Geraldine (9-4) 24, Excel (9-2) 18, Opp (8-3) 14, Trinity (9-3) 11, Straughn (7-4) 9, Thomasville (9-4) 7, Flomaton (3-7) 3, Southside-Selma (6-5) 2, W.S. Neal (7-5) 2, Westbrook Christian (5-5) 2, Alabama Christian (8-4) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

Fyffe (22); 15-0; 264 B.B. Comer; 12-3; 173 Pisgah; 11-3; 166 Highland Home; 12-2; 157 Tuscaloosa Academy; 10-3; 110 Ariton; 10-2; 106 Reeltown; 10-2; 101 Vincent; 10-2; 58 Goshen; 6-4; 33 Aliceville; 11-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Collinsville (8-3) 21, G.W. Long (8-4) 18, Lanett (5-6) 15, Lexington (9-3) 4, Clarke Co. (7-6) 3.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

Leroy (14); 13-1; 233 Elba (4); 11-1; 175 Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 167 Brantley (1); 10-3; 140 Meek (1); 11-1; 129 Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 95 Spring Garden; 10-2; 67 Lynn; 11-2; 66 Coosa Christian; 9-5; 63 Millry; 12-2; 56

Others receiving votes: Addison (9-3) 21, Maplesville (8-4) 11, Florala (7-4) 9, Georgiana (7-4) 7, Linden (9-2) 7, Valley Head (10-2) 3, Autaugaville (6-5) 2, Keith (5-6) 1, Loachapoka (9-2) 1, Southern Choctaw (3-7) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

Glenwood (10); 8-4; 213 Patrician (10); 13-0; 209 Lee-Scott; 12-0; 171 Lowndes Academy (2); 11-2; 150 Chambers Academy; 8-4; 138 Clarke Prep; 9-4; 109 Jackson Academy; 12-1; 85 Autauga Academy; 3-7; 40 Southern Academy; 5-6; 28 Banks Academy; 6-5; 25

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (8-4) 21, Fort Dale Academy (4-6) 10, Lakeside (3-8) 7, Valiant Cross (4-7) 7, Wilcox Academy (4-7) 7, Bessemer Academy (2-8) 6, Sparta (0-10) 6, South Choctaw Academy (4-7) 5, Edgewood (6-6) 4, Macon-East (7-4) 4, Abbeville Christian (4-7) 3, Coosa Valley (2-8) 3, Snook (1-10) 2, Morgan Academy (7-5) 1.