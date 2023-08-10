Arrest reports from July 19-Aug. 1
Published 9:11 am Thursday, August 10, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 19-Aug. 1:
Alabaster
July 24
-Carson Blane Pringle, 18, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 24, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (possession of marijuana 2nd), alias writ of arrest (harassment) and capias warrant (expired license.)
July 25
-Roger Perry Anderson, 27, of Coaling, alias warrant (driving while license suspended).
July 26
-Shakira Jones, 45, of Alabaster, harassment.
July 27
-James Fleming England, Jr., 65, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-James Layet Shores, III, 63, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 28
-Kelvin Terrell Hall, 53, of Alabaster, alias (improper window tint).
-Antoine Jamal Rogers, 35, of Bessemer, FTA robbery 2nd (holding for St. Clair County Sheriff.)
-Kam’rn Chevaughne Bogan, 23, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Lana Farley, 53, of Duncanville, alias writ of arrest (FTA – interference with a domestic violence emergency call).
July 30
-Lauren Kate Stafford, 18, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Martin Mwangi Muraya, 18, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Bryan Aldahir Puerto Ruiz, 28, of Columbiana, FTA – driving without obtaining drivers license, FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – speeding 25 MPH over limit.
Helena
July 24
-Alan Braxton Mathews, 46, domestic violence third degree, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
July 25
-Kolby Drake Jackson, 37, domestic violence 3rd degree – assault.
July 26
-Karston Heath Goodson, 23, sexual abuse second degree.
-Christopher Devin King, 34, bail jumping second degree.
July 28
-Efrain Rangel Gonzalez, 41, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Montevallo
July 19
-Arthur Ray Hanson, 58, of Huntsville, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
July 29
-Terrence Allen House, 36, of Northport, dangerous drugs – POM cocaine – possess and traffic – driving under the influence (controlled substance).
July 30
-Paulino Carrillo Lopez, 31, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Erickson Salazar, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Aug. 1
-Tammy Horton White, 51, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
July 23
-Juan Juarez Vargas, 36, of Hueytown, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
July 24
-Jael Gomez Hernandez, 26, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Kyah Jeter, 21, of Birmingham, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
July 25
-Cobey Hosey, 40, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Orlando Harris, 22, of Calera, traffic – improper passing.
July 26
-Brandon Foster, 35, of Hoover, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family and flight/escape – fugitive from justice.
July 27
-Lisa Light, 59, of Pelham, duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident; remove and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
July 28
-Heather Sprowl, 28, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Trendauris Bellard, 25, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Kyle McMillian, 31, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
July 29
-Miguel Sanchez Ramirez, 30, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Nicholas Rich, 30, of Alabaster, identity theft and criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree.
-Roderick Coleman, 35, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.