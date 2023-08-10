Arrest reports from July 19-Aug. 1 Published 9:11 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 19-Aug. 1:

Alabaster

July 24

-Carson Blane Pringle, 18, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 24, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (possession of marijuana 2nd), alias writ of arrest (harassment) and capias warrant (expired license.)

July 25

-Roger Perry Anderson, 27, of Coaling, alias warrant (driving while license suspended).

July 26

-Shakira Jones, 45, of Alabaster, harassment.

July 27

-James Fleming England, Jr., 65, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-James Layet Shores, III, 63, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 28

-Kelvin Terrell Hall, 53, of Alabaster, alias (improper window tint).

-Antoine Jamal Rogers, 35, of Bessemer, FTA robbery 2nd (holding for St. Clair County Sheriff.)

-Kam’rn Chevaughne Bogan, 23, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Lana Farley, 53, of Duncanville, alias writ of arrest (FTA – interference with a domestic violence emergency call).

July 30

-Lauren Kate Stafford, 18, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Martin Mwangi Muraya, 18, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Bryan Aldahir Puerto Ruiz, 28, of Columbiana, FTA – driving without obtaining drivers license, FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – speeding 25 MPH over limit.

Helena

July 24

-Alan Braxton Mathews, 46, domestic violence third degree, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

July 25

-Kolby Drake Jackson, 37, domestic violence 3rd degree – assault.

July 26

-Karston Heath Goodson, 23, sexual abuse second degree.

-Christopher Devin King, 34, bail jumping second degree.

July 28

-Efrain Rangel Gonzalez, 41, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Montevallo

July 19

-Arthur Ray Hanson, 58, of Huntsville, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

July 29

-Terrence Allen House, 36, of Northport, dangerous drugs – POM cocaine – possess and traffic – driving under the influence (controlled substance).

July 30

-Paulino Carrillo Lopez, 31, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Erickson Salazar, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Aug. 1

-Tammy Horton White, 51, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

July 23

-Juan Juarez Vargas, 36, of Hueytown, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

July 24

-Jael Gomez Hernandez, 26, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Kyah Jeter, 21, of Birmingham, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

July 25

-Cobey Hosey, 40, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Orlando Harris, 22, of Calera, traffic – improper passing.

July 26

-Brandon Foster, 35, of Hoover, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family and flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

July 27

-Lisa Light, 59, of Pelham, duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident; remove and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

July 28

-Heather Sprowl, 28, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Trendauris Bellard, 25, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Kyle McMillian, 31, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

July 29

-Miguel Sanchez Ramirez, 30, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Nicholas Rich, 30, of Alabaster, identity theft and criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree.

-Roderick Coleman, 35, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.