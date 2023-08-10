“Just Show Up” to return to Montevallo Published 4:17 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

Montevallo – Montevallo will soon host the second ever“Just Show Up” music show due to pop up Sunday, Aug. 20 from 4-7 p.m.

“Just Show Up” will be an all ages event and will be free to anyone who wishes to attend. However, there will be a VIP pass available for purchase that will allow people to attend a meet and greet with performers and access to a VIP area.

Some of the artists performing at the event include:

-CharlieonnaFriday, a singer and rapper known for his pop, R&B and hip-hop. He hit the Billboard’s Pop 100 with 2023’s “That’s What I Get.”

-Easton Corbin, an American neo traditional country music singer-songwriter who won three American Country Awards in 2010.

-Kylie Morgan, a country singer-songwriter and yogi who has been writing music since she was 12 years old.

-Frank Ray, an American Country singer originally from New Mexico, he performed in the Grand Ole Opry in 2022.

-Lovelytheband, an alternative trio from Los Angeles who have been blending indie-pop and rock since 2016.

The last “Just Show Up” happened in 2019 and was hosted by the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. This year’s show will take place at Orr Park, and is being presented by 103.7 the Q.

VIP passes are already available for purchase at Eventbrite.com/e/just-show-up-show-vip-tickets-672580756147