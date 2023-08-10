Land transactions for July 20-28 Published 8:35 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 20-28:

July 20

-Marilyn F. Detwiler to Strayer Properties LLC, for $157,403.96, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Charlotte J. Seals to Charlotte J. Seals, for $125,900, for Lot 40 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase Two.

-John I. Wild to Roger Lotson, for $450,000, for Lot 30 in Altadena Woods Fourth Sector Amended.

-Aaron Jerard Smith to Maribel Saffold, for $475,000, for Lot 366 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12B.

-Lisa Faulkner to Lisa Faulkner, for $10,000, for Lot 69-B in Stone Brook First Sector.

-Leslie J. Wells to Timothy G. Wells, for $10,000, for Lot 242 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Angela Beasley to Angela Beasley, for $120,040, for Lot 3 in Beasley Family Subdivision.

-Janice C. Thomas to Taylor Salter, for $304,000, for Lot 41 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Shaneeka Phillips to Javest Foxe, for $304,000, for Lot 471 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Todd M. Lankford to Michael Bissiri, for $1,075,000, for Lot 1-658 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Robert Wills to Shaneeka V. Phillips, for $14,900, for Lots 2 and 4 in Chelsea Square.

-Manuel S. Delgado to Barbara Boyd, for $216,000, for Lot 2 in Indianwood Terrace.

-Thrive Capital LLC to Davon Howard, for $290,000, for Lot 31 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Robert Wills to Shaneeka V. Phillips, for $465,000, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Square.

-Spartan Invest LLC to Little Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $198,000, for Lot 4 in Alabaster Gardens Resurvey of Block 5 and 12.

-Daniel Coogan to Amy Grater, for $345,000, for Lot 320 in Weatherly Wixford Sector 24.

-Alana Lee Hawk to Benjamin Alejandro Cedillo Arellano, for $332,000, for Lot 20 in Cross Creek Subdivision Final Plat.

-Joseph F. Eastis to Mia Simone Curtis, for $699,900, for Lot 30 in St. Ives at Greystone.

-John M. Suttle to Daniel O. Rasmussen, for $235,800, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Kamil Falkowski, for $513,000, for Lot 16-03 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Faye Walker to Amerimex Incorporated, for $70,000, for Lot 2 in Bingham’s Addition to Dry Valley.

-Marilyn W. PIckett to Robert Clark Webb, for $37,500, for Lot 23 in Norwick Forest 3rd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Roberto Hiram Rodriguez Escobedo, for $339,900, for Lot 21-41 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Venesh Kumar Molleti, for $265,400, for Lot 101 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-David Theodore Manley to Minh Kim, for $360,000, for Lot 48 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Changsong Deng, for $662,340, for Lot 101 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Kasey Edward Fox to Briley N. Ray, for $347,500, for Lot 5 in Broken Bow.

-Nancy Diana Roberts to Nancy Diana Roberts, for $244,400, for Lot 13 in Fairways at Riverchase.

-Ralph E. Howard to Dehaina Lashai Partridge, for $245,000, for property in Section 12, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Cody McDonald to Michael E. Heitz, for $315,000, for Lot 31 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Lindsey Kelly Johnson to Jessica P. Lopez, for $310,000, for Lot 44 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 1.

-Jacob Alexander Lewis to Deborah E. Reynolds, for $216,000, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Kishore Kakaria to Veera Venkata Satya Saibabu Bollineni, for $158,300, for Lot 25 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

July 21

-Erika Grooms to Emily Mills, for $215,000, for Lot 137 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Theresa L. Grimes to Randy A. Grimes, for $9,140, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Theresa L. Grimes to Randy A. Grimes, for $112,160, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Jo Lynne Wilson to Burton Lee Klein, for $315,000, for Lot 103 in Narrows Point Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Ifeoma N. Kamalu to William A. Weidler, for $1,085,000, for Lot 1226 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Rickey Joe Vick to Jerry W. Moore, for $5,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Barry Ray Hix to John and Carolee Flinn Revocable Trust, for $346,900, for Lot 4-109 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to David Marcus Long, for $1,127,637, for Lot 1622 in Blackridge Phase 6.

-Douglas S. Shockney to Zachary Oliver, for $371,000, for Lot 14 in Glenstone Cottages Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Heather Mechelle Betts, for $439,700, for Lot 23 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Madeleine Monson to James Parker Watts, for $300,000, for Lot 19 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-James William Altsman to Jianmin Wang, for $692,000, for Lot 20 in Weatherly Subdivision.

-Westervelt Realty Inc. to Michael B. Carlisle, for $171,500, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Eric Alan Rowe, for $394,900, for Lot 8 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Joel M. Brush to Brett A. Melton, for $82,000, for Lot 13 in Fox Valley Subdivision Amended.

-Adam Ladner to John W. Laird, for $325,000, for Lot 4 in Stapleton Resurvey No. 2.

-Ronaldo Martire to Jonathan Elliott Black, for $429,500, for Lot 22 in Meadow Brook 9th Sector.

-Mike Patterson to Mike D. Patterson, for $289,600, for Lot 2439 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC to Hudson SFR TRS Property Holdings II LLC, for $332,000, for Lot 117 in Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Luke Lawrence to Vickie Carter, for $179,600, for Lot 115 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Shoppes of Alabaster Inc. to Parkview Estates FL LLC, for $1,360,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-James Oliver Higgins to B. Martin, for $489,000, for Lot 132 in Shelby Springs Farm Camp Winn Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Vincenza M. Segal to David J. Kyatt, for $236,000, for Lot 66 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 4.

-Kathy V. Lovell to Kathy Lovell, for $870,000, for Lot 17 in Greystone 4th Sector.

-Deborah Waterhouse Davis to Kelvin Stokes, for $365,000, for Lot 517 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Jason Williamson to Ian Stone, for $290,000, for Lot 2 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.

-Benjamin J. Ratliff to Wesley T. Sullivan, for $462,500, for Lot 404 in Eagle Point 4th Sector.

-Norman Tony White to Pamela K. Alford, for $345,000, for Lot 60 in Eagle Cove Subdivision.

-Banks H. Farris to Jeffrey Lee Morgan, for $420,000, for Lot 25 in Linkside at Greystone.

-Patricia W. Lother to Joseph S. Heckel, for $650,000, for Lot 6 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase I.

July 24

-Stevan K. Goozee to Leroy Abrahams, for $1,241,924, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Goozee Property.

-Georgia Kathy Brooks to Kristen Iwan, for $199,900, for Lot 29 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1 Corrected.

-Joseph P. Medlock to Jeff Daniel, for $546,000, for Lot 262 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-Levi Home Buyers LLC to Jejuan Madero Doucet, for $227,500, for Lot 57 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Rene Horton to Mark Sexton, for $220,000, for Lot 5 in Pine Hills.

-Roger D. Baggett to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $450,000, for Lot 7 in Glen Estates Resurvey of Lot 68 of a Resurvey of Lots 6A and 7A.

-Steve L. Smith to Patrick Foote, for $650,000, for Lot 56 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Christopher R. Shumaker to James F. Peavey, for $250,000, for Lot 156 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Danna Morris to Alyson Davis, for $220,000, for Lot 15 in McDow Harrison Walton Subdivision.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Jeffrey Jones, for $588,221, for Lot 1754 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Erika Monique Cunningham to Christopher M. Brown, for $187,500, for Lot 100 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Jennifer N. Donnelly to Ralph E. Ham, for $315,000, for Lot 80 in Narrow Point Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Caleb S. Daniels to Jennifer Hart, for $199,900, for Lot 189 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Marcus Hesting to BGRS Relocation Inc., for $732,000, for Lot 32 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.

-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Sebastian Dixon, for $732,000, for Lot 32 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.

-Andrew Tyler Elliott to Linda J. Rubin, for $440,000, for Lot 1425 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-Margaret S. Bennett to James O. Hobaugh, for $17,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Elizabeth Gambrell to Paul Wenter LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 588 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Christy M. Stanley to Gregory Dream Homes LLC, for $192,500, for Lot 101 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Jack Freeman to Chad Viator, for $430,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Long Mountain LLC to Shelby County, for $13,160, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Kathey Neely Hairston to Karl F. Alletag, for $100,000, for Lot 64 in Laurel Woods Phase II.

-John T. Sutton to Sutton 2023 Trust, for $439,000, for Lot 1179 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II.

-Ronald E. Mize to Ronald E. Mize, for $270,000, for Lot 28 in Southwind Fourth Sector.

-Daniel K. Capps to CCCM Properties LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 68 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Ruth Annette Forehand to Edgar Martinez Cardenas, for $315,000, for Lot 59 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I.

-Birmingham LD LLC to Rausch Coleman Birmingham LLC, for $3,600,000, for Lots 33-47 and Lots 68-124 in Camden Park Phase Three Sector One.

-Clarence Cotton to Michael Edward Cromer, for $335,000, for Lot 158 in Cottages of Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Russell McGhee to Russell S. McGhee, for $100,000, for Lot 24 in Royal Pines Phase II.

-Donald J. Stephens to James Coleman, for $389,000, for Lot 6 in Foothills Point Third Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Sedrick Smith, for $270,000, for Lot 26 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-James Ronald Coleman to Chase Culver Green, for $435,000, for Lot 10 in Royal Oaks Sixth Sector.

-Chad W. Viator to John E. Brake, for $299,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

July 25

-Chase Culver Green to Kevin A. Flynn, for $318,000, for Lot 20 in Villages of Westover Sector 2.

-Jason Bryant Hatter to Jason Bryant Hatter, for $568,950, for Lot 326 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Adams Homes LLC to Ross E. Nutt, for $356,300, for Lot 37 in Dawsons Cove.

-Joshua C. Grisetti to Nicholas Brice Hoisington, for $450,000, for Lot 67 in Hickory Ridge Amended.

-Rafael A. Perez to C. Michelle Demeritte Goodin, for $650,000, for Lot 65 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amended Map.

-Michael A. Newlin to Ellen A. Nunley, for $350,000, for Lot 44 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christian Joy Hardy, for $339,900, for Lot 21-20 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Sheila Kaye Abrams to Lisa Gothard, for $17,500.70, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Kimberly Starnes to John McCranie, for $465,000, for Lot 24 in Homestead Sector A.

-Margaret Eads to William Alan Detoma, for $259,000, for Lot 4-39 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Parker Scott Montgomery to Alisha Shepard, for $200,000, for Lot 113 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Kyle P. Moore to Cristie L. Kittrick, for $319,000, for Lot 355 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.

-Christina Tatum to Kevin Dermody, for $110,000, for Lot 1 in Foxmoore Farms.

-George Edward Adamson to Justin Thomas Clifton, for $95,000, for Lot A in Vansant Family Subdivision.

-Falone Properties LLC to Shore Capital Real Estate Partners Holdco LLC, for $925,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Panrong Xiao to Angus Roger Martin, for $790,000, for Lot 22 in Habersham Place.

-U.S. Bank National Association to Randall P. Krueger, for $237,500, for Lot 159 in Old Ivy Phase 1 Amended Map.

July 26

-Don L. Adams to Don L. Adams, for $32,110, for Lots 4, 5 and 6 in Glasscocks Subdivision of Spring Creek Survey of J R McMillen.

-Billy R. Hartzog to Juan Carlos Sandoval Arroyo, for $280,000, for Lot 2 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-William A. Terrell to Terrell Family Revocable Living Trust, for $270,100, for Lot 31 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Dain A. McCoig to James O. Hobaugh, for $665,000, for Lots 4 and 6 in Corners of Westover.

-Michael Evan Pierce to Emma L. Thomas, for $227,000, for Lot 33 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Savannah Leigh Sexton, for $311,750, for Lot 21-26 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Gregory Stephen Babb to Jonathon Black, for $295,000, for Lot 67 in Spring Gate Estates Phase One.

-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Chris T. Word, for $265,000, for Lot 177 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-Dale McCutchen to Lakana Shantel Love, for $267,000, for Lot 129 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Robert E. Castleberry to Shana Burnside, for $14,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Glasscocks Subdivision of Spring Creek.

-Keith L. Edwards to James Montgomery, for $372,500, for Lot 89 in Hidden Forest.

-James R. Hammonds to BRL Properties LLC, for $95,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Gretchen Youngdahl to Rachel George, for $145,000, for Lot 116 in Cambrian Wood Condominiums.

-Metro Investments LLC to Caleb L. Lambert, for $215,000, for Lot 47 in Ashley Brook.

-Luis C. Medina Vilchis to Jennifer Anne Culpepper, for $395,000, for Lot 136 in Kentwood Park Third Addition Phase One.

-Prominence Homes and Communities LLC to Zachary Potvin, for $297,900, for Lot 178 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-S&M Development LLC to Fransisco Salazar Juarez, for $731.68, for Lots 1 and 2 in Ramos Family Subdivision.

-Amanda Sensabaugh Perry to Luis Enrique Navarro Romero, for $135,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Blueberry Estates.

-Robert Winston Rooker to Karen Snow, for $290,000, for Lot 49 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 45-50 & 81-82.

-Red Mountain Resources LLC to Mancha Construction Partners LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 44 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Mancha Construction Partners LLC to Shane Ellis McComb, for $874,959.45, for Lot 44 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Charles D. Middleton to Charles D. Middleton, for $87,900, for Lot 1 in Harvest Ridge Subdivision First Sector.

-Courtney L. Adams to David Adams, for $227,000, for Lot 37 in Broken Bow Subdivision First Addition First Phase.

-Samuel E. Brasher to Samuel E. Brasher, for $30,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Samuel E. Brasher to Samuel E. Brasher, for $1,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Samuel E. Brasher to Samuel E. Brasher, for $200,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephanie D. Corwin to Stephanie D. Corwin, for $167,245, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Stephanie D. Corwin to Craig M. Corwin, for $167,245, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

July 27

-Willie M. Sellers to Billy R. Hartzog, for $195,000, for Lot 3 in Crosscreek Cove Townhomes.

-James Charles Jackson to William Andrew Macan, for $300,000, for Lot 11 in Crest at Greystone Amended Map.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $220,000, for Lots 121 and 122 in Barimore Subdivision Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Andrew Paul Brown to Emma Nicole Haskins, for $230,000, for Lot 507 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Wilton Glenn Cox to David Hogg, for $40,000, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Wilton Glenn Cox to David Hogg, for $10,000, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kelly Douglass, for $404,850, for Lot 203 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Kenneth C. Ward to Kenneth C. Ward, for $199,900, for Lot 5 in Fall Acres Third Sector.

-Heather Marie Rentfrow to Juan Carlos Campos, for $280,000, for Lot 991 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Ashley Jean Lynch to Hannah Glossner, for $335,000, for Lot 91 in Inverness Cove Subdivision Phase 2 Final Plat Resurvey.

-Vincent J. Culpepper to Kachchakaduge Sanjaya Senara Fernando, for $435,000, for Lot 262 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Amanda Shippers to Kimberly A. Parrish, for $375,000, for Lot 6 in Joseph Squires Map of Helena.

-Andrea Nicole Campbell to Deborah Finn Clark, for $234,000, for Lot 555 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Patricia K. Thomas to Darrin Clarke, for $52,000, for Lot 2 in Thomas Family Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 2 Waxahatchee Hollow.

-Christopher D. Laney to Zachary W. Alford, for $685,000, for Lot 41 in Glen Estates.

-Adams Homes LLC to Adam Kibler, for $310,388, for Lot 7 in Yellow Leaf Farms 2010 Resurvey.

-Arne Christian Feyling to Diane Bless Paulk, for $975,000, for Lot 1-617 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Simon Luke Smith to Simon Luke Smith, for $643,250, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 12 East and property in Section 6, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Simon Luke Smith to Simon Luke Smith, for $357,780, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Paul B. Smith to James Bradford Smith, for $65,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Amy Brad Rowan to Shelly McGrath, for $299,00, for Lot 20 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Stacey McComas to Myron Shannon Brienza, for $760,000, for Lot 154 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Ryan C. Bradford to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $172,800, for Lot 310 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Troy Harnish to Teresa Duclos, for $295,000, for Lot 27 in Southwind Fourth Sector.

-Clay M. Branch to Jon David Claudepierre, for $491,000, for Lot 32 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase Amended.

-Stancil Handley to R. Allen Henke, for $115,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Emily Branch, for $585,000, for Lot 307 in Brook Highland 7th Sector Resurvey of Lots 306 and 307.

-Gateway Group Enterprises Inc. to Ashley Sullivan, for $294,900, for Lot 40 in Park Forest 1st Sector.

-Phillip Stancil Handley to Claddagh Gus Group LLC, for $225,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Justin T. Box to Amanda Cambron Kelly, for $278,000, for Lot 488 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

July 28

-Dora Pauline Clements Williams to Horacio Hernandez Morales, for $230,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-James A. Tolbert to Jordan Tyler Lightsey, for $275,000, for Lot 867 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 853 through 824.

-Buster Horton Killingsworth to Cindy Ellison, for $153,000, for property in Section 25, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Matthew T. Jennings to Cooper McKenzie, for $457,000, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Cooper McKenzie to Matthew T. Jennings, for $500,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Melinda Lee Belvin to Russell Glenn Marsh, for $87,400, for Lot 13 in Brandywine Second Sector.

-Bobby A. Thames to Doria Lightsey Green, for $275,000, for Lot 407 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sherron Tarver, for $299,150, for Lot 124 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Premier Holdings LLC to Tice Chicken Holdings LLC, for $1,266,243.55, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-REI Nation LLC to Horwath Family Two LLC, for $280,000, for Lots 140 and 140-A in Builders Group Addition to the Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Norman Tony White, for $499,998, for Lot 260 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-William Lee Steed to William L. Steed, for $10,000, for Lot 829 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase I.

-Sandra R. Watson to Eric Mabowitz, for $540,000, for Lot 6-07 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A Final Plat.

-Robert J. Payton to Robert J. Payton, for $225,500, for Lot 3 in Daventry Sector 1.

-Jennifer Kelley to Blakely McBee, for $90,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21, Range 2 East.

-Jeffrey Ryan Forstman to Frank J. George, for $420,000, for Lot 237 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase 1.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to 4G Land Holdings LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 982 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 982 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended.

-MBN 300 Building LLC to Software Guys 2 0 LLC, for $5,000,000, for Lot 5 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II and property in Section 31, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Julia G. Valles to Hilda V. Lopez, for $90,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Melissa Jones Gunnells to Jessie Davis, for $200,000, for property in Section 34, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael Weber to Reese Holdings LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 74 in Laurel Woods Phase III.

-Dan Shubert to Doan Ngoc Nguyen, for $560,000, for Lot 41 in Keeneland Valley Resurvey of Lots 32, 36, 41 and Lot CA2.

-Freedom Land Developers Limited Liability Company to Abdulwahab Ahmed Fadhel, for $325,900, for Lot 2 in Plaza Survey.

-DAL Properties LLC to Joshua C. Kendrick, for $537,600, for Lot 2490 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Lucy B. Fridella to Shelby County Alabama, for $9,044, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Stephen H. Lee to Sheila Fullenwider, for $295,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Cheryl T. Fisher to Haley Lisenba, for $371,250, for Lot 2219 in Riverchase Country Club Twenty Second Addition Resurvey.

-Ben Byrd Homes LLC to John Beaumont Burdick, for $650,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-John Beaumont Curdick to John Beaumont Burdick, for $307,900, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.