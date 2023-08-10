Municipal police reports for July 19-Aug. 1 Published 9:00 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 19-Aug. 1:

Alabaster

July 24

-Information only from the 100 Block of Ofred Oak Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered were firearms.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $84.

-Alias writ of arrest (possession of marijuana 2nd) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was other; one vanilla and merchandise; Nintendo valued at $1,049.98.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West (other/unknown). Stolen was a Skar 12inch, Skar Amp, speaker enclosure and speaker valued at $1,547.95.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of King James Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Betty Snow Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Fran Drive.

July 25

-Alias warrant (driving while license suspended) from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of Park Road (park/playground). Damaged was a grey cement pad valued at $50.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Horizon Street (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street Northwest (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street Northwest (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street Northwest (residence/home).

-Menacing from the 200 Block of 1st Street South (commercial/office building).

-Harassing communications from the 1200 Block of Amberly Woods (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive.

-Information only (recovered stolen vehicle) from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Recovered was automobiles; Chevy valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 10100 Block of Highway 119.

July 26

-Animal complaint form the 1200 Block of Broken Bow Circle. Damaged was a guinea pig valued at $1.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 800 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Amberly Woods Circle (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice form the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 20 Block of Lucas Lane (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of Gadwall Drive (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

July 27

-Information only from the 400 Block of Olde Towne Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Burglary third degree from the 1400 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home). Stolen was a backpack blower and a Stihl trimmer valued at $810.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

July 28

-Burglary third degree from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was cash valued at $3,000.

-Alias (improper window tint) from the 10900 Block of Main Street, Calera (government/public building).

-Found property from the 8200 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was a firearm; Smith and Wesson valued at $500.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 2200 Block of Highway 31 (park/playground). Damaged was decking and railing valued at $500.

-Information only form the 100 Block of Newgate Road (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; Ford valued at $500.

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-FTA robbery 2nd (holding for St. Clair County Sheriff Office). from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $468.67.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Thompson Road.

-Harassment from the 30 Block of 13th Street SE (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of First Street SW (commercial/building).

-Alias writ of arrest (FTA interference with a domestic violence emergency call) from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa.

July 29

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 200 Block of 1st Street SW (specialty store). Stolen was other valued at $89.99.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and forgery – counterfeiting form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise and other counterfeit valued at $508.

July 30

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Greenhead Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $57.17.

-FTA – driving without obtaining a drivers license and FTA – failure to display insurance from Highway 47 and Water Works Street, Columbiana.

Helena

July 23

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from the 4600 Block of County Road 52.

-Domestic incident from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 2nd from the 3700 Block of Helena Road.

July 24

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of 1st Avenue East.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 400 Block of Old Cahaba Way.

-Domestic violence – third degree, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and harassment from the 100 Block of River Crest Drive.

-Forgery – forged instrument from the 4600 Block of County Road 17.

July 25

-Miscellaneous from the 3000 Block of Ashley Brook Circle.

July 26

-Bail jumping second degree from the 2020 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 5600 Block of Roy Drive.

July 27

-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Appleford Circle.

-Miscellaneous from the 8700 Block of Helena Road.

July 28

-Mutual combat from the 2600 Block of Highway 95.

-Arson second degree from the 1600 from Cunningham Drive.

-Theft of property second from the 150 Block of Pecan Lane.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 8600 Block of Highway 17.

-Miscellaneous from the 3000 Block of O’Conner Court North.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 2000 Block of County Road 58.

July 29

-Miscellaneous from the 4400 Block of Helena Road.

Montevallo

July 19

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Spring Creek Road (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana; THC gummies valued at $5.

July 27

-Property damage from Middle Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2017 Honda CRV rear deck and bumper and a 2009 Jeep Wrangler rear door damage valued at $1,000.

July 30

-Theft of property 2nd – theft of firearm, rifle or shotgun and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a 6.5 Creedmoor longrifle valued at $700. Damaged were two windows valued at $400.

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property and trespass warning from Montevallo Villa Court (residence/home). Damaged was a front door valued at $450.

July 31

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Mitchell Street (residence/home). Damaged was a door glass valued at $100.

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief and obstructing police – interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Freedom Parkway (residence/home). Damaged was a silver iPhone valued at $750.

-Information only from Main Street (residence/home).

-Property damage from Montevallo Villa Circle (commercial). Damaged was a door handle and lock valued at $40.

Aug. 1

-Property damage from Valley Street (parking lot/garage).