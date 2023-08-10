Sheriff’s reports from July 14-20 Published 8:20 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 14-20:

July 14

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Suspected meth (0.5 gram) was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Forgery third degree from the 2000 block of Lakeview Lane, Birmingham. Six First Financial checks were forged.

-Assault from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Twin Oaks Trail, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. Ground beef valued at $7.42, Oscar Meyer bacon valued at $5.98, milk valued at $3.02, three units of pet food (Pedigree 12-pack) valued at $19.94 and shag black valued at $39.98 were stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5600 block of Afton Drive, Birmingham. A total of $2,300 was stolen through Venmo.

-Death investigation from the 1100 block of Fairbank Lane, Chelsea. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

July 15

-Attempting to elude from Shelby County 306 and U.S. 31, Calera.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence from Shelby County 306 and U.S. 31, Calera.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 30, Wilsonville. A marijuana joint, RX marijuana container, delta 8 container and marijuana pipe were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Theft of property from the 900 block of Shelby County 40, Wilsonville. Several gift cards totaling between $27,000 and $30,000 were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit card, identity theft from the 1000 block of Sandhurst Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 3500 block of Shelby County 13, Helena. A mailbox with wooden stand valued at $100 and a section of chain link fencing valued at $500 were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Blackstone CT, Chelsea. $28,600 in cash was stolen.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 60, Vincent. A 2017 Ford F-150 (cab and bed of truck) was damaged.

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Peterson Drive, Vincent.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A crystal substance identified as methamphetamine (less than 1 gram) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 600 block of Maplewood Lane, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Walmart, 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Various merchandise valued at $219.91 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. A 2011 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Broken Bow Lane, Birmingham.

July 16

-Fire investigation from the 5000 block of Eagle Crest Road, Birmingham. Unknown items were damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment, domestic violence-menacing from the 300 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 300 block of Marigold Road, Shelby. A tire was slashed and sustained $150 in damages.

-Property damage from Shelby County 13 and Shelby County 1, Helena.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Sunset Lake Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 300 block of Massey Road, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous from the 4600 block of Sandpiper Lane, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 0-10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Creek Hollow Trail, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 3300 block of Afton Lane, Birmingham.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

July 17

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 11800 block of Alabama 25, Calera. Marijuana (approximately 13 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Chelsea. A bluish/white granulated powdery substance presumed to be Fentanyl (0.10 gram) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 400 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. A Stealthcam game camera valued at $140 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Reach Court, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 40 block of Maplecrest Drive, Sterrett.

-Property damage from Shelby County 43 near Crystal Lake Drive, Sterrett. The front grill and hood area of a 2013 Nissan Sentra was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 and Shiloh Creek Drive, Calera. Methamphetamine in a clear plastic bag (approximately 2.4 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A white crystalline substance (approximately 1 gram) was confiscated.

-Theft of property first degree (motor vehicle theft) from the 1400 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham. A 2017 Nissan Rogue S valued at $17,000 was stolen.

July 18

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Egg and Butter Road and Nelson Walker Road, Columbiana. Two blunts containing marijuana, marijuana (approximately 0.5 gram) and a Ruger LCP II firearm were confiscated.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 2000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. Identifying information and several orders totaling $509 were stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Indecent exposure from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 150 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. A 2017 Chevy Silverado sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 5100 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer. A 2003 Honda Fourtrax Rancher valued at $2,500, assorted clothing valued at $1,500, Liberty gun safe valued at $1,000, insulated seafood tank valued at $1,000 and Tempur-Pedic mattress valued at $2,500 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Shelby Hotel Road, Shelby.

-Trafficking in cannabis from Valleydale Road and Inverness Corners, Hoover. Three vacuum-sealed clear bags containing a green leafy substance (total 1,388 grams) were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Carlson Road, Wilsonville.

July 19

-Drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of East College Street, Columbiana. A plastic bag with meth residue was confiscated.

-Destruction of county property from 300 McDow Road, Columbiana. A conduit pipe, jail phone and jail phone line were damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of services from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A total of $3,300 in services were stolen.

-Cruelty to animals from the 200 block of Wade Drive, Wilton.

-Incident from the 300 block of Massey Road, Alabaster.

July 20

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 East at Willow Leaf Road, Westover. A white crystal substance (3 grams) and a syringe with residue were confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 East at Willow Leaf Road, Westover. A blackbox with residue, multicolored silicone container with residue and scale with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lime Creek Cove, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from Forest Lakes Parkway, Sterrett. A metal picnic table sustained $2,454.50 in damages.

-Attempted theft of property from online/unknown location.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A yellow 2015 Chevy Camaro was stolen.