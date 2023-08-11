OMES sees smiles during return of the school year Published 5:07 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

1 of 6

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Children were sitting with their legs crossed on mats quietly listening to their teacher during story time on the first day of school at Oak Mountain Elementary School.

Students returned to the classrooms and hallways of Oak Mountain Elementary School for the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“It’s been an incredible day, lots of smiles, lots of hugs (and) lots of high fives,” OMES Principal Jan Curtis said. “The children seem so excited about being back at school and we’re certainly glad that they’re back as well.”

The first day of school took time and effort over the summer for the OMES staff to prepare.

“It’s been a very busy summer,” Curtis said. “We have been painting our hallways and classrooms, we have new murals to welcome our children in and a new mural in the gym as well. We have hired some amazing teachers this summer that we’re so excited about joining our staff.”

OMES also previously held a work day with family and community members helping freshen up the landscaping.

Curtis highlighted the efforts teachers have put into preparing for the first day of school.

“Our teachers have spent hours, days, weeks preparing for this day and it is evident in every classroom (and) every hallway,” she said. “These are amazing teachers at Oak Mountain Elementary School and we are blessed to have them here pouring into each one of our students.”

With the first day completed, OMES still has an entire exciting school year ahead.

“We’ve got some exciting changes coming our way,” Curtis said. “We’re going to have a big library renovation that we’re so excited about which will be the hub of our school. That will be a wonderful asset to our school community.”

The school will also start a series of special events, entitled “Teamwork Tuesdays.”

“Our children will have an opportunity to have an enrichment special of music, or art or library,” Curtis said. “They’ll be learning about character traits and (during the event) teachers are working in their professional learning communities to analyze data, to have professional development sessions and to continue to pursue excellence.”