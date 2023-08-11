Students enjoy first day back in school at CVES Published 4:35 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

1 of 15

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The halls were full of life at Creek View Elementary School as students traveled about with their teachers during the first day of school.

Creek View Elementary opened its doors to students for the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 10. For Principal Charissa Cole and other members of the CVES staff, the day couldn’t have come any sooner.

“It has been wonderful,” Cole said. “The last few days getting ready, we talked about (how) we’re ready to see our children. We’re ready to see the smiles on their faces.”

Not only was the first day of school a return of smiles but there were few issues.

“It has been so smooth with lots of parent support and our teachers have been on fire,” Cole said. “They are wonderful. I’m so fortunate because Creek View is like a family here.”

The new school year is not something taken lightly and is something that the staff have prepared for.

“We’ve had lots of back-to-school faculty meetings,” Cole said. “Our teachers have gone to several professional developments—math and reading. Our focus this year is building relationships and working on our math and reading tier one and tier two instruction. Mainly, we want to make sure that they are focusing on our kids. We teach all kids and we build relationships first.”

This school year marks a decade that Cole has been working at Creek View Elementary school and she is joined this year by Assistant Principal Mandy Wesson.

“I’m just thankful,” Cole said. “I’m starting my 10th year here at Creek View and I’m thankful for my teachers who have worked so hard.”

Local officers from the Alabaster Police Department stopped by Alabaster City Schools during the day to ensure that things ran smoothly and safely.

Members of the ACS Central Office visited all ACS schools to check on how things went the first day back.

“It’s been a great start of school,” Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said. “We’ve been very pleased. We appreciate our teachers and our administrators, our bus drivers and CMP workers for making the first day awesome so far. Everything has been running well and we look forward to getting everyone fed and home and we’ll start again. It’s just wonderful to work in an amazing community like Alabaster.”