Pelham Taco Mac hiring, hopeful to open in early September Published 6:11 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PEHAM – Soon, you won’t have to travel to Georgia to get your fix of wings and other food from Taco Mac with the new Pelham location hopeful to open in early September.

The Pelham location of the Atlanta chain restaurant, known for wings, burgers, tacos and so much more, will be the first location outside of the state of Georgia, an exciting move for the company, especially as football season nears.

“While Georgia has been our home for the last 40-plus years, our long-term goal is to bring our fresh, never frozen wings and a guest selected variety of craft beer to more communities throughout the southeast,” Taco Mac Director of Marketing Kelsey Bradford said. “The Birmingham/Pelham market is a great fit for our brand with its strong sports presence, passionate fans and thriving food scene.”

Bradford added that the new Pelham location is ideal because of the high-traffic area situated at the foothills of Oak Mountain State Park and right across the street from the Pelham Civic Complex and Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in the new Canopy mixed-use development.

“The first-class development of The Canopy, in a high-traffic area, allows us to serve several communities including Pelham, Hoover, Alabaster and Helena,” she said. “With several investors in the market and the proximity to Oak Mountain State Park and the Pelham Civic Complex, it makes the perfect location to expand our reach to other markets. Taco Mac Pelham will serve as the gateway for future expansion across the southeast.”

The Pelham location will feature 43 High Definition 65-inch TVs and will be opening early in the 2023 football season, making it a new option for sports fans to catch games.

In addition to their food menu, Taco Mac is known for its extensive beer menu, and the Pelham location will feature a large rotating beer menu, including 60 beers on tap and more than 15 local beers to the Birmingham area, while they also have a full bar.

“We pride ourselves in being an active patron of the local communities in which we serve,” Bradford said. “That starts with showcasing our local beverage partners from day one when we open our doors. Our VP of Beverage has met with local breweries and beverage partners to ensure broad local representation and support across the community. We will open with 15-plus local beers, all brewed in Alabama, including Pelham’s own, Oak Mountain Brewing Company. We will also serve a variety of regional and national craft brews and imports.”

Known for their wings, they have 17 different sauces and dry rubs, while other menu highlights include buffalo chicken egg rolls, Philly egg rolls, train wreck nachos, an array of tacos, salads, smash burgers, quesadillas, sandwiches, hot dogs, wraps and much more.

There will also be a patio addition at the Pelham location.

If you are interested in joining the Taco Mac team, they are brining 150-plus jobs to the Pelham area with opportunities that include the management team, hourly take out specialists, servers, bartenders and kitchen positions including dishwashers, expo specialists and cooks.

You can apply today at Tacomac.com/career or text ‘MAC’ to 97211. They will also be available onsite at the Pelham Civic Complex until Tuesday, Aug. 22.

An exact opening date for the location will be shared in the coming weeks.