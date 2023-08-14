Helena Old Town Live concludes for the season Published 4:16 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

Helena – Helena residents and visitors showed up in number to say goodbye to Helena Old Town Live, which held its last event of the season on Saturday, Aug. 12. Featuring two bands, Bloodkin and Cracker, attendees were undeterred by the early weather and enjoyed great music at Helena’s amphitheater.

Streaks of lightning and cracks of thunder served as the true opening act for the evening’s festivities, with a quick downpour taking place and shortly interrupting sound checks before the crowd’s arrival. Event staff and volunteers also raced to further secure tent and table placements during the short storm, which luckily moved past the event grounds at a breakneck pace, resulting in only a 30-minute delay.

Despite the initial weather, and recently filled rain puddles, Helena residents and fans of the two bands arrived in impressive number to enjoy the last event of the season.

“The last old town live concert was phenomenal, it was a great way to end the summer series out,” said Brian Puckett, Helena’s mayor. “The two bands, Bloodkin and Cracker, played an amazing show. The fans and the community came out, even after the rain that came through, to have a good time. That’s what it is all about, it’s for our residents and surrounding areas to come and enjoy Helena and have a good time.”

At no point during the delay did it ever appear that anyone’s spirits were dampened by the rain, with such attendants like Myra and Jeff Fabian, lifelong fans of Cracker, showing patience and avid excitement while they waited for the show to begin. They, and others, could be seen throughout the night enjoying the performances and having an amazing time thanks in part to the rain bringing down the temperature which sat in the high 90’s throughout the day.

The event also hosted a wide variety of food trucks that served attendees food and saw local restaurants receive a much welcome boost in customers.

For Helena, the largest degree of thanks goes out to the volunteers, who worked hard in the brutal heat and humidity of the day. A number of which remained on the grounds until at least midnight, managing the event and the subsequent cleanup. Their efforts ensured that the concert was enjoyable for all in attendance.

“I cannot thank the volunteers and the Helena Old Town Board enough for all that they’ve done,” Puckett said. “Whether it’s the months of planning to make things happen or the hours and days in the hot sun, their efforts leading up to each concert make sure everything gets set up and runs smooth. Without that volunteer board, these concerts wouldn’t be able to happen.”

Helena’s residents and fans of Old Town Live can look forward to events beginning again this coming April. Current plans will see events start then and continue throughout the months of May, June and July with more to come later in the year and an Oktoberfest currently slated for late next September.

Until then, Helena can look back on a very successful and eventful season that hosted great bands, playing great music, for great people in a great city.