Nann Moon Lanoue, 81, of Columbiana, went to her Lord and Savior on August 8, 2023, after a brief illness.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Columbiana. Dr. Mike Miller is presiding and Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

She was preceded by her beloved husband Claude “Rabbit” Brown Jr. of Calera; her parents, Henry and Vonzell Goodwin Moon of Columbiana; her sisters, Jane Moon McDaniel of Keystone, AL and Ann Moon Haff of Jacksonville, FL; her brother, Charles Henry Moon of Chelsea; her niece, Charlene Moon of TN; and her nephew, Michael Stephen Haff of Tampa, FL.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia Moon of Hoover; her brother-in-law, Larry Haff of Lebanon, TN; and her beloved nieces, nephews, and their families whom she considered her children from the day each of us were born. She was our Nan-Nan. She is also survived by numerous friends whom she considered family as well.

The family wishes to thank the staffs of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Southern Care Hospice, Dr. Steven Smith, Dr. Paul Stevens, Dr. Brian Adler, Dr. Rhonda Carter, and Dr. Megan Bullard for their care and compassion for our beloved Nan-Nan.

