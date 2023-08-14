Pelham opens new splash pad Published 1:03 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

1 of 34

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM — Excited screams, music and watery fun ensued at the opening of the city of Pelham’s new Splash Pad on Saturday, Aug. 12.

“I would venture that a couple hundred people were there,” said Ainsley Allison, communication manager for the city of Pelham. “It was packed.”

Pelham’s plan to build a splash pad was announced back at the beginning of the summer, on Tuesday, March 8, when the city entered into a purchase agreement with Playcore Wisconsin Inc. to manufacture and install Pelham City Park. The official opening of the splash pad was slated for the end of the summer.

Construction of the splash pad itself took months of leveling ground, pouring concrete and roughly $500,000 for it to finally be completed.

Director of Parks and Recreation Brian Cooper noted that the most difficult part of the project was coordinating the many different crews working on separate portions of the project including:

-Parks and recreation staff detailing and outfitting the restrooms and furnishings

-Public Works installing new sod around the project

-Alabama Power

-Shelby County coordinating construction and concrete pours

-Troubleshooting

After months of tireless and back-breaking work, the Splash Pad is now open for everyone to enjoy.

“By far, the best part of opening day was seeing the smiling faces of both the kids and parents,” Cooper said.

Described as a “long-awaited amenity” by a press release given by the city of Pelham the splash pad is the latest in a series of initiatives taken to help Pelham set itself apart as a recreation destination, while also providing a new opportunity for fun for both the families of Pelham and the residents of nearby communities. Now that the splash pad has been completed, several other civic projects are in the works.

“City Council will discuss approving funding for a new playground at city park,” Cooper said. “The design is complete, and the funding is allocated in the FY23 budget. We are wrapping up the installation of a new pavilion and two pickleball courts at the Pelham Senior Center. Work on covering three batting cages at city park is set to begin this week.”

The opening day’s high reached 95 degrees, but the splash pad’s official debut was still a roaring success.