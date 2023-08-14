Taking a tour of Alabaster’s new Patriots Park Published 1:09 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

The city of Alabaster recently opened its newest park with a ribbon cutting for Patriots Park on Friday, Aug. 4. The new park features a state-of-the-art playground, basketball court, pickleball courts, stage, pavilions and more.

