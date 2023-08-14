THS sees successful start to new school year Published 3:47 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Students are back in the classrooms and ready to learn after a successful first day of school at Thompson High School.

Alabaster City Schools students returned for the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“I think it has run very smooth and efficient on day one,” said THS Principal Michael Lee. “The students seem very excited to get back (and) the teachers were ready.”

Aug. 10 not only marked the first day of school at THS for many freshmen, but also marked the first day for Lee as the school’s new principal.

“I’ve been impressed,” Lee said. “It’s my first year here at Thompson High School (and) I’ve been very impressed with how everybody’s come back and how they are just excited to be here. Dr. (Wayne) Vickers has set the tone and expectation for the school system. I feel good about it—it’s going to be a great year.”

Lee shared that the ACS staff has spent time preparing for the first day of school. Administrators and teachers were in professional development meetings throughout the summer and during the week before school.

“There’s a lot to do before the opening day—cleaning the floors and the building and teachers preparing their classrooms and going through the last-minute checklist of making sure we have everything ready for students to come back,” Lee said. “That’s been done, and I think everything has been really good on day one.”

Lee spoke on the variety of opportunities students have at THS.

“The life of a high school—there’s so many things going on,” Lee said. “There’s something for everybody to be involved in. The school spirit here is amazing and obviously that has a lot to do with the success that, not just football, but all the programs are experiencing. Athletics is excellent but our academic program is great as well. There is so many things for kids to be involved in and do here.”

Lee discussed the aspects of the coming school year he is looking forward to.

“Moving forward this year, I’m just looking forward to getting to know everyone and building relationships with the students and faculty and staff and parents and the community,” Lee said. “I don’t see any reason why we won’t have an outstanding 2023-2024 school year.”