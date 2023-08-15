Alabaster approves inclusion of splash pad designs at new rec center Published 11:50 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved the inclusion of a splash pad and water features for the designs of its upcoming recreation center during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 14.

During the meeting, the council approved a resolution amending an agreement with CMH for the Alabaster Rec Center and Library relating to the swimming pool design in the amount of $267,500.

“As we continue through the design phase with architects on the new rec center and library, which will be located on the corner of 119 and Thompson Road, we want to amend that agreement with CMH architects to include some water features in the rec center,” Councilmember Jamie Cole said.

The water features at the rec center are designed to include a competition pool, a leisure pool and a 3,500 square-foot splash pad.

“We’re excited and we look forward to finding out what all those design works will look like and being able to choose the best one for our city,” Councilmember Stacy Rakestraw said.

The City Council also approved the purchase of a 2023 Freedom Trailer for the purposes of being used as a concession stand at ‘Peanut’ Davenport Field, Larry Simmons until the regular concession stands get built

“We’ll also use it at teen council events and other parks that don’t have concession stands,” Rakestraw said. “We’re excited to add that as a benefit to our city.”

Alabaster City Council approved a bid for a new building expansion project at Firehouse #2 to Wayne Davis Construction, LCC in the amount of $793,853.

According to Rakestraw, this building will serve as bulk storage and all the fire stations will use the facility to store supplies and equipment.

The council approved a resolution authorizing a purchase agreement with Giffen Recreation Inc for the purchase of shade structures materials for the bleachers at Veterans Park in the amount of $164,526.

In other news, the Alabaster City Council approved the following resolutions: