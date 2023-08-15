Alabaster approves inclusion of splash pad designs at new rec center
Published 11:50 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer
ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved the inclusion of a splash pad and water features for the designs of its upcoming recreation center during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 14.
During the meeting, the council approved a resolution amending an agreement with CMH for the Alabaster Rec Center and Library relating to the swimming pool design in the amount of $267,500.
“As we continue through the design phase with architects on the new rec center and library, which will be located on the corner of 119 and Thompson Road, we want to amend that agreement with CMH architects to include some water features in the rec center,” Councilmember Jamie Cole said.
The water features at the rec center are designed to include a competition pool, a leisure pool and a 3,500 square-foot splash pad.
“We’re excited and we look forward to finding out what all those design works will look like and being able to choose the best one for our city,” Councilmember Stacy Rakestraw said.
The City Council also approved the purchase of a 2023 Freedom Trailer for the purposes of being used as a concession stand at ‘Peanut’ Davenport Field, Larry Simmons until the regular concession stands get built
“We’ll also use it at teen council events and other parks that don’t have concession stands,” Rakestraw said. “We’re excited to add that as a benefit to our city.”
Alabaster City Council approved a bid for a new building expansion project at Firehouse #2 to Wayne Davis Construction, LCC in the amount of $793,853.
According to Rakestraw, this building will serve as bulk storage and all the fire stations will use the facility to store supplies and equipment.
The council approved a resolution authorizing a purchase agreement with Giffen Recreation Inc for the purchase of shade structures materials for the bleachers at Veterans Park in the amount of $164,526.
In other news, the Alabaster City Council approved the following resolutions:
- The rezoning of 1260-1314 Highway 87 Lots 1 and 2 from A (Agricultural) to M-1 (Light Industrial District)
- The amendment of additional regulations in certain residential zoning districts in the city of Alabaster at the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission
- A resolution affirming the recommendation of the Fire Marshal to abate weeds at 1425 West Navajo Drive
- A resolution declaring surplus items within various departments in the city
- The re classing of maintenance mechanic – public works from grade 14 to grade 16 based on the market
- The city hall holiday schedule for the upcoming fiscal year 2024
- An amendment to an agreement with CMH by Kelly Landscape Architects, LLC (KLA) to assist with site landscape design and consultation services for the baseball and football field projects at Highway 119 and Thompson Road. Not to exceed $25,000
- The acceptance of roads within Wynlake subdivision – sector 5 at the request of the Alabaster Planning Commission
- The setting of a public hearing for Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m., affirming the recommendation of the Fire Marshal to abate weeds at 127 1st Street South, 129 1st Street South, parcel #’s 13 7 35 4 001 026.000 and 23 1 02 1 002 002.000