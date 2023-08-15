Jack Edward Howard Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Jack Edward Howard, age 75, passed away peacefully in his own home, Saturday, August 12, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Arab, Al on August 29, 1947 to his parents, Fred and Mavis Howard, both have preceded him in passing. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Yvonne Howard; daughters, Misty Howard and Lindsey Howard; brother, John Howard (Lila); sister, Pat Brugh (Jim); nephew, Wesley Howard (April); niece, Sheri Combs (Ray); and brothers-in-law, Jimmy Treadwell (Wanda) and Mike Treadwell; and nephew, Logan Treadwell.

Services will be held Friday, August 18, 2023 held in the Charter Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will begin at 9:30 am followed by a services at 10:45 am. Jack will be laid to rest with military honors in the Alabama National Cemetery at 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the First Baptist Church of Alabaster food ministry in his name. Rev. Mike McVay will be officiating.