Tiffany Bittner announces resignation from Chelsea City Council Published 9:53 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Chelsea City Councilmember Tiffany Bittner announced her resignation from seat four during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“I want to announce that I have decided to step away from serving my position on the city council,” Bittner said. “I’ve enjoyed my time serving the citizens of Chelsea for the last 6 plus years.”

Bittner was sworn into her first term on the Chelsea City Council in 2016 alongside Cody Sumners, Scott Weygand and Casey Morris. She began her second term with the city council in 2020.

“Chelsea, of course, is a growing community,” Bittner said. “We’ve all seen so any wonderful things happen, from neighborhoods going up, to new churches, restaurants and new businesses. I look forward to watching the city to continue to flourish.”

Bittner spoke positively of her relationships with the other members of the Chelsea City Council, including Mayor Tony Picklesimer and Cody Sumners who were not present at the meeting.

“I consider each of you guys as my friends, and I feel like you’re somebody that I could always call upon to help in any situation,” she said. “I think there is genuine respect for one another and our common goal has always been to make our community better and I no doubt know that you all will continue in that effort.”

Bittner will officially leave seat four on the city council on Friday, Aug. 18. Those who wish to apply for the soon to be vacant position will have a week to fill a sign-up form questionnaire at city hall until Friday, Aug. 25. The City Council will interview and determine a candidate to replace the seat at a yet-to-be determined date.

During the meeting, Councilmember Scott Weygand expressed his gratitude for Bittner’s contributions to the city of Chelsea.

“On behalf of the city council and the citizens of Chelsea, I’d like to say, ‘Thank you,’” City Councilmember Scott Weygand said. “Your hard work and dedication to this city are appreciated. You have been great to work with and the time and effort you put into serving your friends and neighbors in Chelsea have been wonderful.”