Arrest reports from July 2-Aug. 8 Published 11:33 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 2-Aug. 8:

Alabaster

July 31

-Adam Jermaine Woods, 35, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.

Aug. 1

-Victor Hugo Mendez, 20, of Tulsa, OK, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Jordan Armond Sargeant, 29, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Aug. 2

-Tabarus Andrae Peake, Jr., 18, of Gilbertown, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), attempting to elude a police officer, assault third degree and reckless endangerment.

-Amber Nicole Holcombe, 37, of Alabaster, alias warrant (failure to appear in court).

-Taylor Lee Roberson, 25, of Columbiana, alias writ fo arrest (theft of property 4th).

-Omar Chino Cortes, 38, of Gardendale, public intoxication.

Aug. 3

-Porscha Jashaye Bridges, 24, of Montgomery, FTA – theft of property 4th.

-Timothy Aaron King, 49, of Montevallo, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled.

-Ja’Quarian Deon Moss, 19, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Cesaer Leal Lopez, 27, of Memphis, Tenn., driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Miguel Leal Hernandez, 37, of Memphis, Tenn., public intoxication.

-Takenya Lashon Pitts, 20, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Tyrease Lerone Smith, 27, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

Aug. 4

-Craig O’Bryant Gentry, 33, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Debra Gentry Thomas, 53, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Monica Patricia Leverette, 26, of Alabaster, violation of an elder abuse protection order.

-Kristen Chalonne Ford, 32, of Pelham, theft of property 4th shoplifting.

-Iris Maricela Ayala Santos, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

Aug. 5

-Anthony Wesonga Walumbe, 45, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Brianna Latrice Blincoe, 31, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Robert Colton Lyle, 30, of Wilsonville, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass third degree.

Aug. 6

-Agustin S. Hernandez, 43, of Montevallo, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and public intoxication.

Columbiana

July 2

-Emily Hunter Burr, 27, domestic – harassment – family.

-Auston Wayne Hodges, 23, domestic – harassment – family.

July 3

-Jessie Roy Carter, 19, FTA – theft of property 4th.

-Robert Ethan Boyles, 32, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Jarrad Scott Millings, 22, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 6

-Rebecca Brooke Hamrick, 34, unlawful possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

-Robert William Tucker, IV, 41, public intoxication.

July 7

-Kent Eric Atchinson, 54, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 9

-Brandon Jermaine Hall, 30, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Erick Gabriel Flores Arriaga, 38, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 12

-Joshua William Sanders, 36, FTA driving while suspended.

July 14

-Alisha Danielle Horton, 24, unlawful possession of controlled sbustances, FTA driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Michael Jason Pearson, 44, possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 17

-Joshua William Sanders, 36, FTA – drive while suspended.

July 18

-Alisha Danielle Horton, 24, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 19

-Paul Thomas Bleuel, 24, fugitive from justice.

-Michael J. Darragh, 70, resisting arrest, following too close and attempting to elude.

-Jessica Brooke Dodson, 39, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Cesar Eduardo Tinoco-Abad, 32, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 20

-Samantha Michelle Delucas, 34, FTA – no/plainly visible tag.

-Hanna Lea Hammond, 22, FTA – failure to register vehicle.

July 24

-Tina Parham, 50, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – driving while suspended.

July 27

-Ken Hull Powers, 73, shoplifting, $500 or less.

July 29

-Marie Nicole Farley, 25, FTA – failure to appear.

-Michele Lynn Reeves Rains, 53, FTA – speeding.

July 30

-Bryan Aldahir Puerto Ruiz, 28, FTA – no driver’s license, FTA – no insurance and FTA – speeding.

Helena

Aug. 1

-Katherine A. Reynolds, 44, failing to appear (traffic).

-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 58, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 3

-William Brent Brashier, 40, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 4

-William Sidney Beaver, 37, driving under the influence – alcohol, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

Montevallo

Aug. 2

-Billy Raye Moore, 48, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Aug. 4

-Krystal Gail Cole, 41, of Centreville, agency assist arrest.

Aug. 5

-Ericka Nichole Cutts, 38, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Aug. 6

-Isreal Benitez Garfias, 41, of Pelham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Aug. 8

-Tyler Gene Galyean, 25, of Columbiana, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

July 30

-Manuel Gonzalez Garcia, 28, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

July 31

-Kristina Allen, 40, of Helena, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-DaShaun Booker, 26, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Shamaya Broaden, 34, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Aug. 1

-Tracey Bryant, 34, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Issai Serrano, 30, of Alabaster, criminal mischief in the second degree – damage to private property.

-Denora Baker, 45, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.

-Timothy Nicovich, 40, of Homewood, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

Aug. 3

-Demetrice Beverly, 37, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jamel Griggs, 26, of Birmingham, traffic – fail stop sign.

-Officer Warren, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Aug. 4

-Gina Ennis, 58, of Clanton, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Brent Nash, 32, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Nazario Rojas Chavez, 42, of Pelham, theft of property in the second degree – miscellaneous, burglary in the third degree – non-residence – no force, traffic – NSB no seat belt and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Tyrease Smith, 27, of Montgomery, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Elder Morales Villeda, 33, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 5

-Myles Cherry, 28, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Thomas Courson, 41, of Wetumpka, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and certain persons forbidden to possession pistol – drunk/addict.