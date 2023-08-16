Divorces for July 21-Aug. 6

Published 11:20 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By Jamie Dawkins

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from July 21-Aug. 6:

 

-Tyler Edwards, of Columbiana, and Destiny McGhee, of Columbiana.

-Makeda L. Shepherd, of Hoover, and Michael D. Shepherd, of Birmingham.

-Haley Brooke Dyer, of Birmingham, and Vincent Stanley Piater, of Birmingham.

-Nicholas Brian Campfield, of Chelsea, and Danea Christine Campfield, of Morrison, Co.

-William Thomas Sullivan, of Hoover, and Jami Livingston Sullivan, of Hoover.

-Kendra Lynn Miller, of Birmingham, and Caleb Miller, of Birmingham.

