Land transactions for July 31-Aug. 3 Published 11:19 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 31-Aug. 3:

July 31

-Chase Pays Cash LLC to Nichole Locastro, for $225,000, for Lot 16 in Union Station Phase I.

-Steven A. Franks to Jacob Steeley, for $440,000, for Lot 1121 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Claudette Levan Special Needs Trust to Ashlyn B. Kortman, for $204,999, for Lot 29 in Cahaba Valley Estates First Sector.

-Nancy M. Forman to James Bryan Sheffield, for $620,000, for Lot 3536 in Riverchase Country Club 35th Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Glenn E. Rinsky, for $339,900, for Lot 21-22 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Janaki Ram Prasad Earla to James Clark, for $92,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21, Range 2 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Cieara Miata Jones, for $389,900, for Lot 301 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Allen Ramsey Gore to Keith Starnes, for $27,500, for Lot 2 in Bentley Subdivision.

-Austin Tylor Willingham to David Russell, for $179,900, for Lot 1706 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Michael R. Fogle to David Michael Thompson, for $63,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-William Howard Street to Colin Cirel, for $240,000, for Lot 2 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Michael S. Green to NDP Investments LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 26 in Farris Estates.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Austin Tate Boothe, for $475,000, for Lot 26 in Wisteria Resurvey of Lot 26 Common Area A and Boothe Property.

-Sylvester B. McGrew to Madison Knox, for $245,555, for Lot 34 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector.

-Deanna Pizitz to Kristijan Mitrovski, for $300,000, for Lot 176 in Edenton 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Jack E. Merrymon, for $544,000, for Lot 737 in Grey Oaks Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Jared Buckmaster to Harmeet Holly Singh, for $428,500, for Lot 120 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Hudson Lee Smith, for $283,485, for Lot 362 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Autumn Mack, for $263,945, for Lot 361 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Bailey Skinner, for $255,000, for Lot 83 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Five.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Lucia Estrada Salgado, for $557,573, for Lot 342 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 2.

-Clara Y. Yeager to Kau Land Holdings LLC, for $750,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Clara Y. Yeager to Kau Land Holdings LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Zeyad Shunnarah to Brandon Wayne McGiboney, for $259,900, for Lot 11 in Southern Hills.

-Terry Riney to Davey Gray Sanders Bryant, for $650,000, for Lot 775 in Riverwoods 7 Sector Phase II.

-Eric Bigham to Howard Holdings & Investments LLC, for $130,000, for Lot 102 in Meriweather Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Howard Holdings & Investments LLC to Honcho LLC, for $145,000, for Lot 102 in Meriweather Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Nguyens Hoover LLC to William Conner Stringfellow, for $189,900, for Lot 9 in Laurel Cliffs Resurvey.

-Sarah Parks Townsend to Justin Flores, for $385,000, for Lot 85 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Cindy Coyle to Mallory Dichiara Ashwander, for $375,000, for Lot 38 in Shadow Brook.

-Adams Homes LLC to Latoya Jackson Burpo, for $355,300, for Lot 35 in Dawsons Cove.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Nareshkumar Jayavelu, for $680,164, for Lot 1713 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Adams Homes LLC to Wendi P. Griggs, for $365,100, for Lot 46 in Dawsons Cove.

-Josh E. Torres to James F. Archibald, for $864,900, for Lot 10-04 in Mt Laurel Resubdivision of Blocks 9 and 10.

-David Ray Gulledge to David Olivet, for $688,000, for Lot 151 in Weatherly Sector 4.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Kevin Bernard Warren, for $633,086, for Lot 1739 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-HMME Development LLC to Xavier Adrian Villarino, for $187,500, for Lot 7 in Willow Point Phase 2.

-Adams Homes LLC to John D. Dicicco, for $272,900, for Lot 857 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 853 through 924.

-Adams Homes LLC to Ismael Aguirre Rojo, for $294,583, for Lot 204 in Yellow Leaf Farms Resurvey.

-Steven E. Teller to Brooke C. Trujillo, for $370,000, for Lot 3 in High Hampton Sector 1.

-Ishtiaq Uddin Farooqui to Qiu Ping Lin, for $440,000, for Lot 11 in Hunters Gate.

-Lakisha Childress to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $281,400, for Lot 1760 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Five.

Aug. 1

-Larry Joe Culver to Larry Joe Culver, for $464,510, for Lot 50 in Barkley Square.

-Peter Bradish to Korey Barber, for $6,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Alison Joiner to Alison Joiner, for $212,000, for Lot 3 in Highlands.

-Adam F. Mitchell to Chase Savoie, for $280,000, for Lot 307 in Forest Lakes 4th Sector.

-Jennifer Elizabeth Hooks to Terra S. Richardson, for $440,000, for Lot 2199 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase Iv.

-Chalons LLC to Chalons 2 LLC, for $236,000, for Lot 242 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Amanda Nalley to Michael Raymond Caswell, for $110,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Joseph J. Bolda to Ronnie Maxwell Prine, for $95,000, for Lot 37 in Emerald Parc Resurvey 3.

-Leroy George Mitchell to Eugene H. Neff, for $330,000, for Lot 17 in Polo Crossings Sector 111.

-William Adam Tompkins to Spencer Partridge, for $8,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-Thomas Paxton Brittle to Adam MItchell, for $366,000, for Lot 7-206 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tanisha Ltunja Dixon, for $400,360, for Lot 24 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Gillian Bissell Blair to Gillian B. Blair, for $59,662.50, for property in Section 19.

-Christine Eaton Blair to Christine E. Blair, for $59,662.50, for property in Section 19.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Walter Bernard Miller, for $339,900, for Lot 21-18 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Robert M. McChesney to Stephen Dyer, for $382,000, for Lot 26 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-John Williamson to John D. Word, for $573,150, for Lot 4 in Woodford Amended.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to John F. Elrod, for $607,042, for Lot 1704 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-James Honea to Michael David Horton, for $460,000, for Lot 12 in 1974 Addition to Shelby Shores Phase II.

-Chelsea Selig LLC to Mavis Southeast LLC, for $508,000, for Lot 4 in Chelsea Crossroads.

-Breanna Sims to C. Phillip McWane, for $80,000, for Lot 2 in Hidden Ridge Estates 2nd Sector.

-Rosemary V. Shaw to Danielle Gambino Jourdan, for $640,000, for Lot 3434 in Riverchase Country Club 34th Addition Resurvey of Lots 3434 and 3435.

-Richard Bret Tucker to Gentry Boyd Slay, for $219,900, for Lot 3 in Summerchase Phase I.

-John McDowell to Diandra Lowe, for $203,495, for Lot 132 in Corsentinos Addition to Eagle Wood Estates 4th Sector 1st Phase.

-Christopher W. Morris to Justin Long, for $450,000, for Lot 175 in Forest Parks 1st Sector 1st Addition.

-Alexandria Marie Haddock to Peggy Duff Williams, for $167,900, for Lot 810 in Horizon Condominium.

-A2 Capital LLC to Corie Buckner, for $335,000, for Lot 13 in Briarwood First Sector.

-K. T. Bowles to Brandon Dirks, for $320,000, for Lot 319 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Rosemary L. Metcalf to Gregory B. Metcalf, for $953,880, for Lot 1 in Bear Holler Sector 2 Resurvey.

-HPP Property II LLC to Karen C. Brennan, for $239,650, for Lot 81 in Holland Lakes Sector I Final Plat.

-Phyllis Brooks Seale to Daniel James Murphree, for $255,000, for Lot 3 in Brookhollow First Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Joshua Chatraw, for $524,159, for Lot 211 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Brian J. Neyer to Karuna R. Patel, for $569,900, for Lot 2147 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Alex Y. Mims to Jacob Clinton Roy, for $285,000, for Lot 65 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Cardinal Financial Company to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, for $344,200, for Lot 102 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Candy Lynn Cooper to Marla Stevenson, for $189,900, for Lot 32 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Guru Prasad Kempegowdanahalli-Somashekar, for $500,000, for Lot 341 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 2.

-Jennafer Adair Dykstra to Sallie Jakes Cowen, for $287,000, for Lot 13 in Cahaba Beach Townhomes.

Aug. 2

-Michael Edward Richardson to Allen Kennemur LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 80 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phase 2.

-Gregory Dale Harry to Jennafer A. Ray, for $432,000, for Lot 7 in Gross Addition to Altadena South Second Phase First Sector.

-Laura Jo Jackson to Jackson Reynolds, for $525,000, for Lot 206 in Riverwoods Second Sector Amended.

-Beverly L. Fetterolf to Debra J. Krotzer, for $260,000, for Lot 16 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector Five.

-Giddie Inc. to Cynthia Carter, for $30,000, for Lot 20 in Stonebrook.

-Birmingham LD LLC to Townside Property Owners Association Inc., for $10, for Book 21 in Common Area.

-Bond and Harkins Properties LLC to Gilbert Cosio, for $349,900, for Lot 173 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey 1 Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes and Communities LLC to Kevin G. Desharnais, for $294,900, for Lot 179 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Bryan A. Cobb to Parc Holdings LLC, for $379,900, for Lot 7-98 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Martha E. Holt to E. Howard Holt, for $368,100, for Lot 907 in Riverchase Country Club Sixteenth Addition.

-Kristi L. Parker to Parc Holdings LLC, for $409,900, for Lot 7-84 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Lloyd Mikeland Currier to Kevin M. Weber, for $1,715,000, for Lot 8 in Crest at Greystone First Addition.

-Patrick D. Lee to Mike Currier, for $1,190,000, for Lot 107 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector.

-Jason D. Perry to Gerald C. Swann, for $610,000, for Lot 87 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Esmail Ebrahimi to Esmail Ebrahimi, for $165,400, for Lot 209 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Esmail Ebrahimi to Email Ebrahimi, for $182,600, for Lot 15 in Bridlewood Forest Subdivision.

-Kathryn S. Walker to John Reid Crockett, for $407,500, for Lot 16 in Homestead.

-Michael R. Allen to Dacia Gulledge, for $505,000, for Lot 13 in Windy Oaks Phase 3.

-Patrick C. Thompson to Katie&Co. Investments LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 32 in Bermuda Lake Estates Second Sector Amended Map.

-Clinton George Wander to Barbara Aldred, for $551,250, for Lot 59 in Inverness Highlands Final Plat.

-Chris Parrish to John Michael Alfano, for $599,000, for Lot 2310 in Riverchase Country Club Twenty Third Addition.

-Robert A. Brantley to Robert A. Brantley, for $5,000, for Lot 23 in Shoal Creek Highlands 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Donald G. Standford to Steven Glenn Standford, for $159,700, for Lot 99 in Union Station Phase II.

-George Hugh Jones to Clifford Terry Gregg, for $63,300, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Dominique Beasley to Kellie Farris Sayers, for $260,000, for Lot 14 in Cottages at Stonehaven.

-James McDonald to Gyl Turner, for $420,000, for Lot 42 in Town of Montevallo.

-Chelsea Park Holdings LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $355,000, for Lot 21-06 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector.

Aug. 3

-Mark Reynolds Jones to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $267,300, for Lot 37 in Dearing Downs 11th Addition.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Clayton D. Slay, for $55,150, for Lot 223 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase I.

-Jenifer Leigh Moore to Conner Lane Walsh, for $230,000, for Lot 4 in Fairview Subdivision.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $345,000, for Lots 110, 112 and 113 in Melrose Landing Subdivision Phase One.

-Jonathan W. Danzer to Chang Wei Zou, for $245,100, for Lot 38 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Travis Robinson to Mackenzie H. Prosch, for $67,000, for Lot 29 in Maple Ridge.

-Russell Bedsole to Glenda Johnson, for $239,900, for Lot 27 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.

-Charles Bradley Frasure to David Alan Sanders, for $358,000, for Lot 144 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Barbara K. McEwen to Richard Hicks, for $365,000, for Lot 1721 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 6.

-Kelly Dier to Charles Bradley Frasure, for $410,800, for Lot 9-49 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.