Municipal police reports for July 1-Aug. 7 Published 11:26 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1-Aug. 7:

Alabaster

July 31

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Total Solution Way (commercial/office building). Damaged was a truck trailer valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store; grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $167.05.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Navajo Trail. Recovered was portable electronic communications valued at $1.

-Information only from the 1200 Block of 8th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1200 Block of 8th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from Highway 68 and County Road 11. Recovered was a Tennessee tag valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Discover credit card and a beige purse with contents valued at $100.

Aug. 1

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Tesla hood valued at $500.

-Theft of property fourth degree – shoplifting from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was miscellaneous clothing valued at $1.

Aug. 2

-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Highway 25 at County Road 23, Calera (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (convenience store).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (park/playground). Damaged were structures – public/community, green power box, climbing wall, two metal garbage cans, walking trail sign and a plastic 80 gallon garbage can valued at $6.

-Property damage from the 9400 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Total Solutions Way (commercial/office building). Stolen were credit/debit cards “Wells Fargo debit card, purses/handbags/wallets “brown tri-fold wallet,” other “Social Security card,” other “Alabama drivers license” and other “Alabama pistol permit” valued at $50.

-Failure to appear in court from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way.

-Harassment from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th) from Highway 28 at Paradise Point Drive, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Alabaster (other/unknown). Damaged was automobile; grey Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $500.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of First Street SW (shopping mall).

-Public intoxication from Highway 119 at Mountain View Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Aug. 3

-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of South McDonough Street, Montgomery.

-Information only from the 8500 Block of Highway 17.

-Animal complaint/dog bite from the 100 Block of Bluegrass Drive.

-Driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled from the 100 Block of Tibbett Street, Mountain Brook.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Airview Lane (convenience store). Stolen was gas valued at $1,300.

-Disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana second degree from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Domestic incident from the 7800 Block of Highway 17.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was clothes/furs valued at $563.78.

Aug. 4

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sundance.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1100 Block of Big Cloud Circle.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $164.16.

-Information only abandoned vehicle from County Road 17 at High Grove Parkway.

-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31 and State Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a MVA hit & run; silver Toyota Corolla valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane.

-Violation of an elder abuse protection order from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

-Theft of property 4th shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $161.68.

Aug. 5

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver door of a brown Chevy Silverado valued at $1.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Cambridge Pointe Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $179.03.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (convenience store). Recovered was a sublingual Suboxone strip.

-Information only from the 8400 Block of Highway 119.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Kent Stone Boulevard (other/unknown).

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Glenn Abbey Lane. Damaged was a black 2021 Toyota Corolla valued at $3,000.

Aug. 6

-Information only from the 200 Block of King Arthur Place.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive.

-Property damage from Smokey Road and Michael Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a vehicle; black Kia Forte LXS and a red stop sign valued at $2.

-Domestic violence/menacing from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.) Recovered was a weapon/knife; brown Whitetaile cutlery.

-Lost property from the 500 Block of 1st Avenue West (church/synagogue/temple/mosque).

-Harassment from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Burglary third degree from the 200 Block of Timber Ridge Circle (residence/home). Stolen was approximately $5,000 in U.S. cash, two Rolex watches (his & hers) and a Chanel purse valued at $11,001.

Columbiana

July 1

-SSA – safe streets act from the 100 Block of Highway 47 South.

July 2

-Domestic – harassment – family and harassment from the 200 Block of Pinehill Drive.

July 3

-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 5800 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Failure to appear/compy/pay from the 7500 Block of Highway 145.

-Miscellaneous – drug overdose from the 70 Block of Horton Street.

-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Walton Street.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the Alabaster Police Department.

-Info – information only – dumpster fire from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

July 4

-Theft of property fourth from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-Info – lost property from the 100 Block of Pitts Drive.

July 5

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Buie Road.

July 6

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication from the 200 Block of County Road 47 South.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Ellis Drive and County Road 37.

July 7

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

July 9

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Highway 47 and Highway 145.

July 10

-Info – information only – forced entry.

-Dog bite from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit cards from the 200 Block of West College Street.

July 11

-Info – information property damage from he 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

July 12

-FTA driving while suspended from the 25000 Block of Highway 145.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

July 13

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 1600 Block of Highway 47.

-Theft of property 3rd from the 900 Block of Highway 97.

July 14

-UPOCS – unlawful possession of controlled substance from Davis Drug parking lot.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Davis Drug parking lot.

-SSA – safe street act from Alabama Highway 25 at Shoals Mill.

July 15

-Info – information only – property damage from the 600 Block of Egg & Butter Road.

-Harassment from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

July 17

-Info – trespass warning from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-FTA – drive while suspended from Highway 280 and Highway 55.

July 18

-Info – gar vs gas line, info only form the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

July 19

-Fugitive from justice from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Resisting arrest, following too close and attempting to elude a police officer from Main Street at East College Street.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 800 Block of Arrington Jr. Boulevard.

July 20

-FTA – no/plainly visible tag from the 50 Block of Lester Street.

-FTA – failure to register vehicle from the 50 Block of Ellis Drive.

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance from the 50 Block of Ellis Drive.

July 21

-Domestic dispute from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Coby Lane.

July 22

-SSA – safe streets act from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.

July 24

-FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – operating vehicle without insurance from the 33000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

July 25

-FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – driving while suspended from the 70 Block of Horton Street.

-Theft – from residence, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Joinertown Road.

July 27

-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

July 29

-Info – information only from the 200 Block of Pine Hill Drive.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-FTA – failure to appear from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-FTA – speeding from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

July 30

-FTA – no driver’s license from the 50 Block of Water Works Street.

July 31

-Info – information only from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Info – property damage from the 100 Block of Depot Street.

Helena

July 31

-Domestic incident from Highway 52 East and Highway 95.

Aug. 1

-Property damage from Joe Tucker Park.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.

-Bail jumping second degree from Alabama Highway 25, Calera.

Aug. 2

-Property damage from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Fraud – identity theft from Rock Terrace Circle.

Aug. 3

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic incident/civil dispute from Saddlewood Drive.

-Property damage from Highway 95.

Aug. 4

-Property damage from 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest from the 400 Block of Riverwoods Court.

-Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) from Brook Forest Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) from Highway 17.

Aug. 5

-Harassment from Helena Road.

Montevallo

Aug. 2

-Property damage from Main Street (other/unknown). Damaged was a right rear tail light and a rear bumper valued at $220.

Aug. 4

-Information only from Main Street (other/unknown).

Aug. 5

-Domestic incident from Montevallo (residence/home).

Aug. 6

-Domestic incident from Davila Drive (other/unknown).

Aug. 7

-Property damage from Ammersee Lakes Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was a front passenger finder, front bumper and passenger door valued at $2,800.

Pelham

July 23

-Sex offense from Panther Circle.

-Animal problem from Pelham Parkway.

July 24

-Theft from Hidden Creek Cove.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Highview Cove.

-Civil dispute from Indianwood Drive.

July 25

-Property damage from Applegate Trace.

-Fraudulent lease from Southgate Drive.

-Criminal mischief from Cahaba Valley Circle.

-Sex offense from Green Park South.

July 26

-Fraud from Hampton Lake Drive.

-Property damage from Commerce Boulevard.

-Property damage from Stuart Lane.

July 27

-Welfare check from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

-Identity theft from Creekview Lane.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Bowling Lane.

July 28

-Theft from McCain Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Commerce Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

July 29

-Fraud from Bent Creek Way.

July 30

-Harassment from Southgate Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Cahaba Manor Drive.

July 31

-Miscellaneous from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Meadow View Circle.

Aug. 1

-Lost property from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

-Found property from Pelham Parkway.

-Criminal mischief from Green Park South.

-Property damage from Highway 35.

Aug. 2

-Burglary from Kilkerran Way.

Aug. 3

-Burglary from Keystone Court.

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65.

-Domestic violence from Kenniston Drive.

-Recovered property from Corporate Way.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

Aug. 4

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from David Green Road.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Business Center Drive.

-Theft from Oak Forest Drive.

-Harassment from Fawn Drive.

Aug. 5

-Assist/medical from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

-Public assist from Admin Drive.

-Harassment from Frontier Drive.

-Harassment from Green Park South.

-Assault from Cahaba Valley Road.