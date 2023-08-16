Sheriff’s reports from July 21-27 Published 11:17 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 21-27:

July 21

-Trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 block of Country Church Road, Harpersville. Two clear plastic bags with a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine (approximately 83 grams) and a scale with a crystal-like residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from the 700 block of Supercenter Drive, Calera. A green leafy substance that smells strongly of marijuana (45.8 grams) and a small blunt with residue (approximately 0.2 gram) were confiscated.

-Possession of marijuana from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana (4.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Country Drive, Columbiana.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor from the 600 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Forgery, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument from the 200 block of Cross Road Drive, Sterrett. An Oak Mountain Building Supply check for $4,210.92 was forged.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A 2.5-ton Goodman heat pump valued at $1,950 was stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 16500 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Darnell Street, Vincent.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 0 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. Marijuana (2 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 500 block of Polo Way, Chelsea.

-Violation of a protection order from the 400 block of McBrayer Drive, Vincent.

-Civil dispute from the 4600 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

July 22

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 440, Chelsea. A Rock River Arms LAR-15, SIG MRX and Glock 19 were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Rinehart Lane, Shelby. A residential door, door frame and hardware were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Crystal meth (approximately 1 gram) and a glass pipe containing meth residue were confiscated.

-Rape from Stevens Creek Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana at Shelby County Jail. Marijuana in a clear plastic bag (2 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 11700 block of Alabama 25, Calera. A piece of foil folded up containing brown/clear crystals that field tested positive for meth (less than 1 gram), a cut plastic straw that’s burned on the end and a metal pipe containing drug residue were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 700 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief second degree in front of the 7 Building of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2021 Toyota 4Runner was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Brynhurst Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Chesser Reserve Way, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 20 block of Coosa Cove Road, Columbiana. A total of 10 chickens valued at $200 were damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 2900 block of Ritha Circle, Birmingham.

July 23

-Drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Miscellaneous drug paraphernalia: A straw with meth residue, scale, baggie with meth residue, grinder and a syringe with residue were confiscated.

-Burglary third degree from the 300 block of Holcomb Lane, Columbiana. A set of bluetooth headphones were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 130 block of Hollow Oak Drive, Bessemer.

-Theft of property first degree from the 400 block of Meadow Croft Drive, Birmingham. A Cowboys autographed helmet with 24 signatures valued at $5,000, Drew Brees autographed Saints helmet valued at $1,000, two pairs of Valentino Rock Stud shoes valued at $2,400, a pair of Christian Louis Vuitton skates valued at $850, Versace backpack valued at $250 and basket with women’s and men’s clothes valued at $500 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Sterrett.

-Robbery, theft of property from the 2100 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent. A Palmetto State Armory dagger, 9-millimeter pistol with tan weapon mounted light valued at $400, Columbia backpack valued at $50, LED flashlight valued at $15, headlamp valued at $15 and multi-tool valued at $15 were stolen.

-Menacing from the 2100 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent.

-Lost property from the 4000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A total of $10, a debit/credit card (canceled), insurance card and Maryland ID were reported.

July 24

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Shelby County 55 at Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett. A clear glass pipe with residue, Suboxone package with an orange strip, and an ampoule containing white powder substance presumed to be Fentanyl (approximately 4.4 grams including container) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 55 at Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett. A white crystal-like substance presumed to be meth (approximately 0.9 gram) was confiscated.

-Criminal trespass from the 1000 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.

-Indecent exposure, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby. A clear glass pipe with narcotics residue and a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance (approximately 3.4 grams) were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 12000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A 2019 Honda Pioneer valued at $20,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 90 block of Adney Circle, Shelby. A clear bag containing meth (0.75 gram) and a glass pipe with residue were reported.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4100 block of Eagle Crest Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of services from the 60 block of Chelsea Corners, Chelsea.

-Violation of a protection order from the 400 block of McBrayer Drive, Vincent.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 500 block of Crabapple Lane, Vandiver. An antique pocket watch made in the 1920s, Sterling silver with a silver train displayed, valued at $500; hand-carved jewelry box valued at $100, gold colored baby necklace with a star pendant with diamond in the middle valued at $20, four Sleep Number pillows valued at $80, six collectible Coca-Cola bottles and an unknown number of prescription medication bottles were stolen.

July 25

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1300 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana. Three orange round tablets of Alprazolam (approximately 0.4 gram) were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Live Oak Drive, Chelsea. Floors, baseboards, drywall and ceiling sustained $10,000 in damages.

-Vehicle found from the 800 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Farmingdale Lane, Harpersville.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 200 block of Cross Road, Drive, Sterrett. A total of $34,210.92 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of North River Road, Shelby.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham. A Taurus handgun, Ruger handgun and gold Rolex valued at $15,000 were stolen; a garage door frame sustained $1,000 in damages and a second-floor bedroom ceiling sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Shelby County 60, Vincent. A Schumacher SC1281 battery charger valued at $120 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Locust Creek Circle and Creswell Road, Vincent. Three glass pipes with narcotics residue and a white powder-like cookie presumed to be crack cocaine (approximately 2.4 grams) were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 41000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. Four off-road truck tires sustained $1,500 in damages.

July 26

-Vehicle fire from the 200 block of Fleming Road, Vincent. A 2014 Toyota Corolla was burned.

-Hindering prosecution from the 70 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 6100 block of English Village Lane, Birmingham. A bundle of siding and flashing valued at $4,386.99 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 150 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Heath Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 1500 block of Southern Drive, Birmingham. Federal student loans in the amounts of $3,000 and $1,750 were forged.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Kate Farm Road, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 3900 block of Coalmont Road, Helena. A Hyundai Elantra GLS was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Riverwalk Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 1500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. Marijuana (17.5 grams), a metal grinder with residue and a yellow rubber bong with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 1500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. Marijuana (17.5 grams), a metal grinder with residue and a yellow rubber bong with residue were confiscated.

July 27

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of McDaniel Drive, Wilsonville. A 1998 Chevy C6500 flatbed tow truck sustained $225 in damages; a truck hood was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from Valleydale Road and Shadow Wood Park, Birmingham. Two plastic bags with a small amount of meth, plastic bag with a small amount of marijuana and a dugout with marijuana inside were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 7000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Shelby County 308, Shelby.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 1400 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. A 2003 Toyota Camry valued at $4,000, 16-inch car hauler trailer valued at $1,200, clothing and shoes valued at $5,000, Predator 4375 generator valued at $500, five Stihl weed trimmers valued at $3,700 and an air compressor valued at $140 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Glynn Hollow Circle, Columbiana. A clay flower pot sustained $150 in damages, and a trash can, four hydrangea bushes and Simply Safe alarm yard sign were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Arlington Loop, Chelsea. Three rolls of roofing felt shingle layment valued at $178.80 were stolen.

-Forgery third degree from the 2100 block of Providence Park, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham.