TIS students excitedly begin the new school year Published 11:33 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

1 of 2

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Students excitedly walked into Thompson Intermediate School to begin the new school year on the first day of school.

Alabaster City Schools students began the new school year on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“We had a fantastic first day of school,” Principal Jamelia Hayes said. “(We) got all the children fed and all of them home which is always the goal.”

Hayes shared that she watched the students come into the school.

“Every student came in excited about it,” she said. “of course, our fourth graders are a little unsure because they are coming in from two different buildings into our building, but they seemed to have enjoyed themselves. They seemed to have had a great first few days of school as well as today.”

Over the course of the summer, the TIS staff prepared and planned for the coming school year.

“It’s an ongoing summer task that we have to work well together and do all the planning for every facet of school, including buses, lunches, academics—all the things that it takes to make a school run and to make sure that the students are getting everything that they need,” Hayes said. “It’s a commitment that everyone takes on and does a great job with.”

Hayes shared that the teachers and staff are excited about the new year.

“(There is) overwhelming excitement for teachers and staff to get busy with the school year, so it takes a lot of preparation,” she said. “Once the kiddos get in the building, they feel like they’re in their element and they are ready for whatever comes up.”

This will be Hayes third year as principal at TIS and she shared her expectations for the rest of this school year.

“We are just looking forward to a fantastic year, and if the first couple of days are an indication of how the school year will be, then we will have an outstanding school year,” Hayes said.